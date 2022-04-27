Sigrid On Album How To Let Go & Finding The Sweet Spots In Life

“Sometimes I think a lot about how I'm never going to get that childhood back again, the life I had before I became an artist,” Sigrid says over the phone one afternoon. “Because [my career] is pretty all-consuming now. I think that's something everyone can relate to, these memories. No matter what it is, you're not going to get that back.”

For Sigrid, the 25-year-old Norwegian pop singer, life has indeed moved fast. Since she burst onto the scene with her propulsive 2017 breakout song “Don’t Kill My Vibe,” she hasn’t stopped moving. Her debut album, Sucker Punch, soon followed, along with several years of straight touring. The exceptional year of 2020 brought her back home to Norway for a few months, where she began writing her new album, How To Let Go — her ode to growing up at a quicker pace than she was expecting, and learning to embrace it. “It's like, the more I live, the less I know. Kind of,” she says.

That serious subject matter hasn’t dampened the sheer power of her pop. Instead, it seems to grow bigger with every new release. Her 2022 single, “It Gets Dark,” has the thrust of a spaceship rocketing through space, as she contemplates the silver lining of the shittier things that happen in life: “It gets dark so I can see the stars,” she sings optimistically. Sigrid’s music has always chosen to illuminate the brighter sides of things, and that ethos seems to ring especially true on her new album. “It's just a bad day, not a bad life,” she assures on her latest track, “Bad Life.” “When there is a risk of getting hurt, that's the sweet spot in life,” she tells NYLON thoughtfully.

Ahead of the release of How To Let Go — out May 6 via Island Records — NYLON caught up with Sigrid to chat about the other sweet spots in her life — from her favorite movies and songs to her dream festival lineup. Read on for her takes on beauty, internet memes, and being a Virgo.

1 What’s your astrological sign (and do you believe in it)? I’m such a Virgo. I mean, astrology is entertaining! Virgo memes crack me up, sometimes it’s a bit too specific to not be even the slightest bit true.

2 Do you believe in ghosts, (and have you ever seen one)? I’m afraid not.

3 What’s your go-to drink order? (And if it's boozy, what’s your go-to hangover cure?) It’s boring and it’s beer, 1664 Blanc. This is my parents’ fault, but I actually believe the best hangover cure now is to get out of the house and go for a walk, and if I’m in Norway preferably a short hike up a small mountain… or brunch with my friends!

4 Who would be the three headliners of the music festival of your dreams? How can I choose just three? I could make a whole lineup, but: Carole King, Cardi B, Coldplay.

5 What's the weirdest snack that you make? I’m not pro enough at cooking to make weird snacks, it’s pretty basic stuff. I do love Norwegian frozen pizza Grandiosa though!

6 What's a bad habit of yours that you've been meaning to fix? I’m always late. You don’t know how hard I’m trying to fix it though!

7 What was the last internet rabbit hole you went down? The Oscars, and the dresses!

8 If you could be in any music video, what would it be? I’d like to be in the orchestra for Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” video.

9 What was your first concert, and what are your memories of it? I think it was Neil Young at Oslo Spektrum with my family. It was so good, I’ve seen him four times after that.

10 What was your favorite movie as a kid? Amélie. That soundtrack was really important to me!

11 What's your favorite meme/internet joke and why? How can I choose? I have a folder on my phone called “Memes Of Life,” with memes I’ve saved up for when I’m bored on long flights. I’ll just sit there and cackle at my curated collection of memes.

12 What's your go-to breakup song? “Spy vs Spy” by Psyence Fiction.

13 What is one thing everyone should buy that is under $10? Kindness.

14 What reality show would you most like to appear on? Selling Sunset.

15 What is your best beauty tip or trick? Sleep.

16 What is your coffee order? Flat white if I’m outside of Norway, black coffee in Norway.

17 What is your favorite fast food place, and what’s your order? Wahaca, and it’s tacos and quesadillas.

18 What is your favorite pair of shoes that you own, and why? My black-and-white high top Converse. I honestly just feel really good in them.

19 What piece of clothing from high school do you wish you kept? I had a really cute vintage green-and-blue duffle coat that I wore all the time to school. I miss it!

Sigrid’s How To Let Go is out May 6 via Island Records.