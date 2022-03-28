The 17 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Oscars

After two consecutive virtual ceremonies, the 2022 Oscars were bound to go big on the red carpet with their in-person, live awards show return. Celebrities were as daring as ever with their fashion choices, from Zendaya’s Valentino Haute Couture look featuring a crop top to Kristen Stewart’s custom Chanel hot pants and Timothée Chalamet going shirtless in a Louis Vuitton blazer from the French house’s Spring 2022 women’s collection.

There were also some dazzling, show-stopping ensembles, like Jessica Chastain in custom Gucci that dazzled with bronze and lilac sequins and an organza ruffle-trimmed hem; Kirsten Dunst in a vintage Christian Lacroix Haute Couture gown from the designer’s Fall 2002 collection; and Lupita Nyong’o in custom Prada, covered in dark yellow sequins and embellished with amethyst and topaz crystals, to name only a few.

To find out who else caught our attention on the red carpet, see the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Oscars, below.

Becky G Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Etro.

Demi Singleton Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu.

Emilia Jones Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

H.E.R. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Jessica Chastain Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Kirsten Dunst Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.

Kodi Smit-McPhee ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Kristen Stewart Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing custom Chanel.

Lily James Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Lupita Nyong’o David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Maggie Gyllenhaal ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Megan Thee Stallion Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Gaurav Gupta.

Nicole Kidman Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Armani Prive.

Rachel Zegler Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Timothée Chalamet Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Zoë Kravitz Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

