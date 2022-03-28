Maria Bobila
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Rachel Zegler attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood ...
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The 17 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Oscars

Featuring Rachel Zegler, Zoë Kravitz, and more.

After two consecutive virtual ceremonies, the 2022 Oscars were bound to go big on the red carpet with their in-person, live awards show return. Celebrities were as daring as ever with their fashion choices, from Zendaya’s Valentino Haute Couture look featuring a crop top to Kristen Stewart’s custom Chanel hot pants and Timothée Chalamet going shirtless in a Louis Vuitton blazer from the French house’s Spring 2022 women’s collection.

There were also some dazzling, show-stopping ensembles, like Jessica Chastain in custom Gucci that dazzled with bronze and lilac sequins and an organza ruffle-trimmed hem; Kirsten Dunst in a vintage Christian Lacroix Haute Couture gown from the designer’s Fall 2002 collection; and Lupita Nyong’o in custom Prada, covered in dark yellow sequins and embellished with amethyst and topaz crystals, to name only a few.

To find out who else caught our attention on the red carpet, see the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Oscars, below.

Becky G

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Etro.

Demi Singleton

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu.

Emilia Jones

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

H.E.R.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Jessica Chastain

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Kirsten Dunst

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Kristen Stewart

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing custom Chanel.

Lily James

Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Lupita Nyong’o

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Megan Thee Stallion

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Gaurav Gupta.

Nicole Kidman

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Prive.

Rachel Zegler

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Timothée Chalamet

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Zoë Kravitz

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

