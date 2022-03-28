Fashion
The 17 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2022 Oscars
Featuring Rachel Zegler, Zoë Kravitz, and more.
After two consecutive virtual ceremonies, the 2022 Oscars were bound to go big on the red carpet with their in-person, live awards show return. Celebrities were as daring as ever with their fashion choices, from Zendaya’s Valentino Haute Couture look featuring a crop top to Kristen Stewart’s custom Chanel hot pants and Timothée Chalamet going shirtless in a Louis Vuitton blazer from the French house’s Spring 2022 women’s collection.
There were also some dazzling, show-stopping ensembles, like Jessica Chastain in custom Gucci that dazzled with bronze and lilac sequins and an organza ruffle-trimmed hem; Kirsten Dunst in a vintage Christian Lacroix Haute Couture gown from the designer’s Fall 2002 collection; and Lupita Nyong’o in custom Prada, covered in dark yellow sequins and embellished with amethyst and topaz crystals, to name only a few.
To find out who else caught our attention on the red carpet, see the best-dressed celebrities from the 2022 Oscars, below.