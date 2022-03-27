Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Oscars

The grand finale of awards season is here and it’s going out with a big and very fashionable bang. After two years of virtual ceremonies, the 2022 Oscars red carpet has returned with Hollywood’s biggest names.
To kick off the night’s festivities, Vanessa Hudgens arrived wearing a black sparkling gown with side cutouts by Michael Kors, while Lily James brought some on-trend pink to the red carpet in a floral lace gown by Versace, along with matching platform heels.
King Richard stars Demi Singleton (wearing lavender Miu Miu) and Saniyya Sidney (wearing Armani Prive) also showed up in bright and colorful ensembles.
Later on,
Kristen Stewart stunned the red carpet crowd in custom hot pants from Chanel, Timothée Chalamet opted to go shirtless in a women’s Louis Vuitton look straight from the Spring 2022 runway collection, and Zendaya made a surprise appearance in Valentino Haute Couture featuring a crop top and long sequined skirt. Without a proper Oscars red carpet in more than two years, this year’s attendees certainly made up for it.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Oscars.
Vanessa Hudgens Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sofia Carson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Giambattista Valli.
Laverne Cox Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lily James David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Carolina Herrera.
Demi Singleton ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Saniyya Sidney Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Naomi Scott Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Jessica Chastain Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Haim Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Louis Vuitton (Alana).
Rickey Thompson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicky Rothschild Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Maddie Ziegler Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Wearing Giambattista Valli.
Tati Gabrielle Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Wearing Hellessy for RCGD in collaboration with Tencel™ and rings and bracelets from Zoe Chicco.
Renate Reinsve Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Rosie Perez Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Christian Siriano.
Yoon Yuh-jung Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amy Forsyth Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Becky G David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Regina Hall David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stephanie Beatriz Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Kirsten Dunst Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.
Ariana DeBose Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.
Jane Campion Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Rami Malek Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Kodi Smit-McPhee ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Nicole Kidman Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Zendaya Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Mugler (Kardashian) and Maison Margiela (Barker).
Halle and Chlöe Bailey Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Roberto Cavalli (Halle) and a purple velvet gown with a high slit (Chlöe).
Andrew Garfield Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emilia Jones Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kristen Stewart Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Lena Waithe Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Simu Liu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Olivia Coleman Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Maggie Gyllenhaal Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Dolce & Gabbana (Will) and Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens (Jada).
Jay Ellis Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Venus and Serena Williams Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Elie Saab (Venus) and Gucci (Serena).
Zoë Kravitz Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maya Rudolph Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Daniel Kaluuya Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.
Billie Eilish Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images H.E.R. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Carolina Herrera.
Caitriona Balfe Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing custom Louis Vuitton and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.
Uma Thurman Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elliot Page David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Penélope Cruz David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Chanel Haute Couture.
Mila Kunis Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.
Jake Gyllenhaal Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Tiffany Haddish Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Garner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Rachel Zegler ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Wearing Dior Haute Couture.
Diane Guerrero Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jacob Elordi David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shawn Mendes Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images