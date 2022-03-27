Maria Bobila
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Jessica Chastain attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywo...
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Fashion

Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Oscars

Awards season’s big fashion finale.

fb
tw

The grand finale of awards season is here and it’s going out with a big and very fashionable bang. After two years of virtual ceremonies, the 2022 Oscars red carpet has returned with Hollywood’s biggest names.

To kick off the night’s festivities, Vanessa Hudgens arrived wearing a black sparkling gown with side cutouts by Michael Kors, while Lily James brought some on-trend pink to the red carpet in a floral lace gown by Versace, along with matching platform heels. King Richard stars Demi Singleton (wearing lavender Miu Miu) and Saniyya Sidney (wearing Armani Prive) also showed up in bright and colorful ensembles.

Later on, Kristen Stewart stunned the red carpet crowd in custom hot pants from Chanel, Timothée Chalamet opted to go shirtless in a women’s Louis Vuitton look straight from the Spring 2022 runway collection, and Zendaya made a surprise appearance in Valentino Haute Couture featuring a crop top and long sequined skirt. Without a proper Oscars red carpet in more than two years, this year’s attendees certainly made up for it.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Oscars.

Vanessa Hudgens

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors.

Sofia Carson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Giambattista Valli.

Laverne Cox

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Demi Singleton

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu.

Saniyya Sidney

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Prive.

Naomi Scott

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Fendi Couture.

Jessica Chastain

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Haim

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton (Alana).

Rickey Thompson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing GCDS.

Nicky Rothschild

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Jenny Packham.

Maddie Ziegler

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Giambattista Valli.

Tati Gabrielle

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Hellessy for RCGD in collaboration with Tencel™ and rings and bracelets from Zoe Chicco.

Renate Reinsve

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Rosie Perez

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Yoon Yuh-jung

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Lupita Nyong’o

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Amy Forsyth

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Becky G

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Etro.

Regina Hall

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vera Wang.

Stephanie Beatriz

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Kirsten Dunst

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.

Ariana DeBose

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Jane Campion

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Rami Malek

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Kodi Smit-McPhee

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Nicole Kidman

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Armani Prive.

Timothée Chalamet

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Mugler (Kardashian) and Maison Margiela (Barker).

Halle and Chlöe Bailey

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Roberto Cavalli (Halle) and a purple velvet gown with a high slit (Chlöe).

Andrew Garfield

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Emilia Jones

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Kristen Stewart

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing custom Chanel.

Lena Waithe

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Simu Liu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Coleman

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana (Will) and Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens (Jada).

Jay Ellis

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Venus and Serena Williams

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Elie Saab (Venus) and Gucci (Serena).

Zoë Kravitz

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Megan Thee Stallion

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Daniel Kaluuya

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Cynthia Erivo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Billie Eilish

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing custom Gucci.

H.E.R.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Caitriona Balfe

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing custom Louis Vuitton and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

Uma Thurman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Elliot Page

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Penélope Cruz

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel Haute Couture.

Mila Kunis

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.

Jake Gyllenhaal

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Jennifer Garner

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Wearing Brandon Maxwell.

Rachel Zegler

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Diane Guerrero

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Fendi.

Jacob Elordi

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Burberry.

Shawn Mendes

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.