Every Red Carpet Look From The 2022 Oscars

The grand finale of awards season is here and it’s going out with a big and very fashionable bang. After two years of virtual ceremonies, the 2022 Oscars red carpet has returned with Hollywood’s biggest names.

To kick off the night’s festivities, Vanessa Hudgens arrived wearing a black sparkling gown with side cutouts by Michael Kors, while Lily James brought some on-trend pink to the red carpet in a floral lace gown by Versace, along with matching platform heels. King Richard stars Demi Singleton (wearing lavender Miu Miu) and Saniyya Sidney (wearing Armani Prive) also showed up in bright and colorful ensembles.

Later on, Kristen Stewart stunned the red carpet crowd in custom hot pants from Chanel, Timothée Chalamet opted to go shirtless in a women’s Louis Vuitton look straight from the Spring 2022 runway collection, and Zendaya made a surprise appearance in Valentino Haute Couture featuring a crop top and long sequined skirt. Without a proper Oscars red carpet in more than two years, this year’s attendees certainly made up for it.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2022 Oscars.

Vanessa Hudgens Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors.

Sofia Carson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Giambattista Valli.

Laverne Cox Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lily James David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Tracee Ellis Ross Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Demi Singleton ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu.

Saniyya Sidney Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Armani Prive.

Naomi Scott Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Fendi Couture.

Jessica Chastain Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Haim Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton (Alana).

Rickey Thompson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing GCDS.

Nicky Rothschild Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Jenny Packham.

Maddie Ziegler Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Giambattista Valli.

Tati Gabrielle Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Hellessy for RCGD in collaboration with Tencel™ and rings and bracelets from Zoe Chicco.

Renate Reinsve Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Rosie Perez Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Yoon Yuh-jung Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Lupita Nyong’o Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Amy Forsyth Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Becky G David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Etro.

Regina Hall David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vera Wang.

Stephanie Beatriz Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Kirsten Dunst Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing vintage Christian Lacroix.

Ariana DeBose Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Jane Campion Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Rami Malek Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Kodi Smit-McPhee ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Nicole Kidman Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Armani Prive.

Timothée Chalamet Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Zendaya Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino Haute Couture.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Mugler (Kardashian) and Maison Margiela (Barker).

Halle and Chlöe Bailey Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Roberto Cavalli (Halle) and a purple velvet gown with a high slit (Chlöe).

Andrew Garfield Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Emilia Jones Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Kristen Stewart Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing custom Chanel.

Lena Waithe Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Simu Liu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Coleman Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture.

Will and Jada Pinkett Smith David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana (Will) and Jean Paul Gaultier by Glenn Martens (Jada).

Jay Ellis Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Venus and Serena Williams Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Elie Saab (Venus) and Gucci (Serena).

Zoë Kravitz Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Megan Thee Stallion Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Daniel Kaluuya Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Cynthia Erivo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing custom Louis Vuitton.

Billie Eilish Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing custom Gucci.

H.E.R. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Caitriona Balfe Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing custom Louis Vuitton and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry.

Uma Thurman Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Bottega Veneta.

Elliot Page David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Penélope Cruz David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel Haute Couture.

Mila Kunis Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Zuhair Murad Couture.

Jake Gyllenhaal Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Jennifer Garner Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Wearing Brandon Maxwell.

Rachel Zegler ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Wearing Dior Haute Couture.

Diane Guerrero Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Fendi.

Jacob Elordi David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Burberry.