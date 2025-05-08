Did You Hear That? It’s Doja Cat’s New Song In A Marc Jacobs Campaign

May is often a fashion person’s fever dream and worst nightmare wrapped in one. There’s enough events in one week (hell, one day) to send even the most accomplished partygoer into a frenzy, and there’s double the amount of fashion to parse through. The Met Gala and its surrounding parties left us simply drained, but the persistence of brands and our favorite girls has us, as ever, ready for more newness. Below, a few high summer campaigns, some critical news, and a taste of Doja Cat’s new era await.

Kaia Gerber Is Mango’s New Girl

Last week, it was Californian ease in Vuori, and this week, it’s the Malibu girl all dressed up and ready for dinner at Lucky’s. This Capsule Collection rife with excellent party dresses is the first of many campaign we’ll see Gerber front for the European high-street staple.

Vanna Youngstein Is A Sad Girl For Ética

Her collaborative line feels plucked right from Gen Z’s childhood must-haves, including baby T-shirts and studded denim miniskirts.

Doja Cat’s New Era Kicks Off With Fashion

She gives a taste of her new album, Vie, with the song “Jealous Type” soundtracking her Marc Jacobs campaign. It’s giving us Janet Jackson circa Control, which makes sense following her ‘80s-heavy Met Gala look (also Marc Jacobs). Oh, and the new bags are also very cute.

Miley Simply Won’t Step Off Our Necks

We’ve covered Miley Cyrus’ sky-high fashion taste timed to the release of her upcoming album, Something Beautiful, and on Tuesday she rallied post-Met Gala to serve up fans both a taste of her new song “More To Lose” and a runway show, wearing McQueen, Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Mugler, and Tom Ford to the same event.

Wait, Our Legacy Collaborated With Who?

Our Legacy Work Shop is back with Emporio Armani to give your summer workwear-heavy wardrobe an update. It’s great stuff, including pinstriped one-pieces, cropped jackets, perfectly dyed denim, and some frilly blouses for your swanky European dinners. It launches May 16, with a drop on Ssense, plus in-store at Dover Street Market (in case you’re scared about tariffs).

Lacoste’s New Vibe Is Working

They just made history on the Met Gala carpet, with Venus Williams being the first to wear the brand’s designs on the infamous staircase, and the new campaign shows off their skirt bag (which I’ve organically spotted around town) and their fun creative direction.