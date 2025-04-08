Every Pop Star Is Wearing This Hot-Girl Brand

To go to from TikTok-viral songwriter to true pop ingenue, a singer needs a winning formula: A hit song (“Espresso” comes to mind), a signature, era-defining look (Dua’s red hair, anyone?), and a wardrobe to match. In the last few months, everyone from Lisa to Olivia Rodrigo has enlisted the Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin for custom ‘fits that help seal their sex appeal and high-fashion status all in a leather-eyelet-wrapped bow.

de Saint Sernin broke out onto the fashion scene in 2017 with the launch of his namesake brand, with his queer-friendly takes on going-out clothes becoming staples for club kids and those in the know. He quickly honed in on his signature bralette-and-sexy-bottom look within a few seasons, and has gained A-list fans along the way. Dua Lipa has been a longtime supporter and wearer, frequently being the first to wear his new-season pieces like she did a few days ago in New Zealand with a bra and pencil skirt from his Fall/Winter 2025 collection. It makes sense in the pop-star universe because he understands the female form and doesn’t shy away from showing a little (okay, a lot) of body.

Tate McRae Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Dua Lipa Backgrid Olivia Rodrigo Ailen Diaz/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Sabrina Carpenter Christopher Polk/Rolling Stone/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Tate McRae wore a custom chainmail fantasy to an Oscars afterparty, and Rodrigo has worn at least three custom leather bodysuits for her never-ending world tour. The key to all his success is dressing the girls for the age they are, not trying to sell an over-sexualized adult version of themselves. Oh, and sparkle and glitter are a given: Sabrina Carpenter’s custom two-piece sets, which de Saint Sernin made several of, are made for catching the dozens of lights on stadium stages she’s been selling out.

Charli xcx Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Tyla Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

de Saint Sernin was also chosen by Jean Paul Gaultier as a guest designer for the brand’s Fall 2025 Couture collection, which showed in January and was worn by Charli xcx at the Grammys mere days after the runway. This speaks not only to Charli’s superstar stylist, but also the power of de Saint Sernin’s hold on the culture and his ability to meet the moment, whether outfitting Tyla in spiderweb couture or Charli in shipwrecked-princess realness. With larger brands churning out bespoke looks that sometimes feel out of line with their overall vision, de Saint Sernin’s ability to embody a pop diva’s true essence while still injecting his brand’s ethos is a rare feat, and one we’ll surely see more of in 2025. (I’m placing my bets that we’ll see his designs at Coachella.)