Gracie Abrams & Audrey Hobert Just Premiered A New Song

What’s better than selling out two nights at the Kia Forum? How about performing for a crowd of 17,000 people alongside your best friend?

On Aug. 6, Gracie Abrams brought out her frequent collaborator and BFF Audrey Hobert during her sold-out show at the Kia Forum. Naturally, the duo performed “That’s So True,” Abrams’ Top 10 single co-written by Hobert, and premiered an unreleased song called “Mini Bar.”

On stage, the pair shared that the track was born after they had written the smash hit together. “We basically were like, ‘[“That’s So True”] was so fun for us, so now this is our song together,” Abrams said. “I have the fondest memories writing this one,” Hobert added.

But before you go searching for a pre-save link, it doesn’t look like the song will be hitting streaming anytime soon. “There isn’t really a version of it that exists yet, so listen up,” Abrams told the crowd. Until then, we’ll just have to hope for a Gracie Abrams feature on Hobert’s new album Who’s The Clown?, out Aug. 15.