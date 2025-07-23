Audrey Hobert’s Debut Album Is Officially On The Way

It’s been a fairly quiet summer in music, but that’s all about to change, thanks to Audrey Hobert.

After breaking out with a slew of singles earlier this year (including one that’s in our running for song of the summer), the 26-year-old singer-songwriter’s debut album, Who’s The Clown?, finally arrives Aug. 15. Hobert has spent the last year working on the project with her production partner Ricky Gourmet, writing until she was “blue in the face,” per the album’s press release. As for the title and spooky artwork, Hobert says the idea came to her after waking up early one morning. (Look away if you have coulrophobia.)

The announcement came on July 23 alongside a brand-new single and self-directed music video titled “Wet Hair.” The track is shockingly laid-back considering it was born from a breakup — in Hobert terms, the song is about “not being worried about it.’” “Not needing to look your best to see your ex, not even needing dry hair. Knowing that you at your physical worst is still his greatest dream. Knowing you have the upper hand and leaning into it in a respectful way,” she says in the press release.

The new track is one of 12 featured on the upcoming album, as are Hobert’s previous singles “Sue Me” and “Bowling Alley.”