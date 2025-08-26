If there was any doubt that Addison Rae is a legend in the making, the 24-year-old just put herself in conversation with Britney Spears. While kicking off her very first tour in Dublin on Aug. 25, Rae performed a mash-up of her song “I Got It Bad” with “...Baby One More Time,” effectively cementing her status as the true successor to the Princess of Pop.

Instead of performing a straightforward cover, Rae opted to play the 2023 single over an instrumental of the iconic Y2K hit. She started the song dramatically writhing on the ground (as she’s wont to do), before getting up and carrying out the choreography to perfection. The stage was covered in fog, but the haze was no match for Rae’s bright pink bra, neon yellow bottoms and fishnet tights, and black leather newsboy cap.

The show marked a big night for Rae — not only was it the first night of the Addison tour, but it also served as the live debut of several songs, including “2 Die 4,” “In The Rain,” and “I Got It Bad.” We’ll spare your FOMO and refrain from running through the entire set list — but not before we leave you with a clip of Rae performing her debut single “Obsessed.”