Addison Rae need not worry about missing out on a VMA nomination this year, because she already has the attention of the Grammys. The singer treated fans to an intimate show at the Grammy Museum on Aug. 21 (huge), where she performed a cover of her very own song (major).

With just a single spotlight, a sunny Rodarte dress from Spring/Summer 2012, and accompaniment from her pianist and backup singer, Rae played a stripped-down version of her hit single “Diet Pepsi.” Whether or not it was intentional, the acoustic rendition was reminiscent of Ben Platt’s emotional cover of the song, which has since gone mega-viral after his moving rendition at the Las Culturistas Culture Awards.

In case you were wondering: Yes, Rae has heard Platt’s variation. She praised the cover in a recent interview with Zane Lowe, saying, “Ben is amazing and has an incredible voice, so I was very honored to see his rendition of the song.”

Perhaps feeling inspired by Platt’s reimagining, Rae also pared back “Fame Is A Gun” and “Headphones On” during the same set.

Who knows? Maybe we’ll get even more unplugged moments when Rae kicks off her tour Aug. 26.