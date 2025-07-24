Addison Rae is officially a video vixen. On July 24, rising star Sombr released the video for his latest single “12 To 12,” in which he taps Rae to play his love interest.

In the video, Sombr is being interviewed on a late-night talk show — by himself in a wig, mind you — when he spots Rae sitting among the live studio audience. The “Fame Is A Gun” singer sports a black halter-top midi-dress and a sparkly temporary tattoo on her shoulder. Sombr croons, “In a room full of people, I look for you” as Rae spins, sways, and writhes on a checkered dance floor all by herself (this time, she’s in a red striped number and black booty shorts). By the end, the room is packed to the brim with club rats and a fancy vintage car, but that doesn’t stop the lovers from finding their way to each other. They lean in for a kiss, but the video cuts before their lips make contact.

The duo teased the collab earlier this week, with a BTS video of Rae and Sombr dancing on set.

“12 To 12” is available to stream now.