It’s Official: Sabrina Carpenter Is Performing At The VMAs

The countdown to the VMAs began on Aug. 5 when MTV announced its list of nominees for the 2025 broadcast, and now that we’re three weeks out from the Sept. 7 event, we’ve finally got confirmation on the (first round) of performers for the 2025 award show.

After making waves on last year’s red carpet with Madonna’s 1991 Oscars gown and her Marilyn Monroe-inspired glam, Sabrina Carpenter is set to take the stage at New York's UBS Arena yet again. Her latest single “Manchild” is up for Video Of The Year, but given that the ceremony falls so close to the release of her new album, we’re crossing our fingers for a Man’s Best Friend medley.

As always, the lineup includes a mix of legends and rookies: Up-and-comers like Sombr and Alex Warren are slated to perform, while Busta Rhymes and Ricky Martin are sure to make millennial viewers feel at home. Rounding out the list of first-round performers are J Balvin and DJ Snake, who will likely perform Balvin’s nominated single “Rio.”

Now, if you’ll allow us to speculate about other possible performers for a sec: Bruno Mars could always make an appearance as a top nominee (Lady Gaga secured the most nods this year, but Mother Monster will be across the Long Island Sound performing at Madison Square Garden that night). Seven-time nominee Ariana Grande could use the show to jumpstart the Wicked: For Good press tour, and of course, there’s always a chance Taylor Swift could stop by now that she’s in album mode.

Catch the MTV VMAs on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.