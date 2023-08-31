Addison Rae’s intro to mainstream is stuff of early 2020’s lore. The 22-year-old Louisiana native first appeared on our radar as a dancing TikTok star in 2019, quickly rising the ranks as one of the most followed creators on the platform alongside the likes of fellow sister duo Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. But she soon put her Hype House days behind to add more to her resume, transitioning from our FYPs to the big screen in Netflix’s He’s All That and tapping into her musicality. After debuting with her single “Obsessed,” she returned with her first album AR and trust, this is just the beginning.

Her long list of achievements isn’t the only thing expanding, but her personal style as well. Compared to her early days on the red carpet, Addison Rae’s style took a sharp turn in 2020, opting for bolder and brighter silhouettes that complement her bubbly persona. She’s worked alongside stylists like Law Roach to sister duo Chloe and Chenelle to experiment with her look, and now with a slew of fashion partnerships under her belt, her transition to the fashion world just makes sense.

In celebration of her newly-released EP, see a timeline of Addison Rae’s style evolution over the years, ahead.

2019, Streamy Awards Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images One of Addison Rae’s first red carpet appearances was at the 2019 Streamy Awards in Beverly Hills. Back then, she opted for a sheer lace mini gown with nude heels.

2020, Spotify’s Best New Artist Party Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images She arrived at Spotify’s Best New Artist celebration in Los Angeles wearing a red mini dress and tan pumps.

2020, Alice + Olivia’s Fall 2020 Runway Show Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Addison Rae attended Alice + Olivia’s NYFW show back in Feb. 2020 donning a striped set with a cropped black tank, brown shoes, and a Balenciaga bag.

2020, Netflix’s All the Bright Places Screening Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a black-and-white outfit featuring a short-sleeve top and skinny jeans, along with heels and an Off-White shoulder bag to Netflix’s All the Bright Places screening in Hollywood.

2020, Night Out with Kourtney Kardashian in New York City Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In Oct. 2020, she was seen hanging (and coordinating outfits) with Kourtney Kardashian in New York City wearing a black mini dress with sheer tights and black loafers. Kardashian wears a matching metallic mini version with sandals and a Bottega Veneta pouch in hand.

2020, Billboard Music Awards Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The TikTok star wore a sheer black gown and strappy heels to the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

2021, Out-and-About in New York City Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images While hanging out in New York’s East Village, Addison Rae was captured wearing a faux leather cropped top with Reformation’s newsprint jeans and black boots.

2021, MTV Movie & TV Awards Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing a Christopher Esber ensemble to the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles.

2021, Jimmy Kimmel Live RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Summer 2021 saw an influx of celebrities in latex and Addison Rae put her stamp of approval on the trend. While heading to film her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, she wore a red latex halter dress by Saint Laurent with black studded mules.

2021, Netflix’s He’s All That Premiere Kevin Winter/WireImage/Getty Images Back in 2021, the TikTok-turned-pop star made her film debut in Netflix’s He’s All That. During the Los Angeles premiere, she was styled by image architect Law Roach and wore an angel-like white dress from Versace’s Spring 2004 collection. Rae’s throwback look was completed with heels adorned with feather detailing from Le Silla.

2021, Met Gala Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While arriving at the 2021 Met Gala, the Internet star wore a bright red vintage dress from Tom Ford’s Gucci era circa 2003.

2022, Vanity Fair Oscar Party Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a strapless corset gown by Mônot, Christian Louboutin heels, and a pearl choker to the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

2022, WIF Honors Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Styled by Chloe and Chenelle at the 2022 WIF Honors event in Los Angeles, Addison Rae wore a cropped Misbhv top and an Onrush maxi denim skirt paired with By Far heels and beaded jewelry.

2022, LACMA Art + Film Gala Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Nov. 2022, the “2 die 4” singer went to the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles stunning in a sequin Jean Louis de Scherrer Fall 1999 dress, pulled by stylist Ryan Hastings. She also wore a beaded necklace that draped over her midriff and back.

2022, CFDA Fashion Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Addison Rae contrasted the all-white carpet theme at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York City donning a hooded vintage gown made by English designer Gareth Pugh and black pumps.

2022, The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dec. 2022, she attended The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles wearing a red dress sourced from Thierry Mugler circa 1998 and black heels.

2022, Out-and-About in Los Angeles Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Addison Rae put her stamp of approval on the blokecore trend back in Dec. 2022 wearing a vintage 2006 Brazil World Cup shirt styled with Adidas sambas, a Prada mini bag, and Givenchy sunglasses.

2023, Shopping in Los Angeles Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images The creator-turned-singer was captured running errands and shopping in Los Angeles back in Jan. 2023 rocking a white Fait Par Foutch top with a fuzzy Bottega Veneta jacket, dark-wash Levi’s jeans, a red Prada bag, and Asics x Onitsuka Tiger sneakers.

2023, W Magazine’s Best Performances Party Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While attending W Magazine’s Best Performances Party in Los Angeles in Feb. 2023, Addison Rae wore a cutout black gown from Paco Rabanne’s Spring 2004 collection paired with strappy heels and a black bag.

See more style evolutions from Taylor Russell, Devon Lee Carlson, and Dixie D’Amelio.