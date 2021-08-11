Hailey Bieber Is Keeping The Latex Trend Alive

After having a few major moments across fashion, music, and the celebrity set in 2020, latex dresses are still trending after a (coincidental) twinning moment between Hailey Bieber and Addison Rae.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Rae made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her new film He’s All That. The multi-talented influencer wore a red latex halter dress by Saint Laurent and accessorized the look with silver drop earrings bejeweled with black stones, black studded mules, and a golden anklet.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

On the same day, Hailey Bieber was also spotted rocking a latex dress — but in baby blue and from Versace, along with a matching clutch from Bottega Veneta — while posing next to her hubby Justin, who posted the couple fit pic on his Instagram. In the photo, Bieber softened the look with a dainty gold necklace, a light pink lip, and an effortless (but definitely intentional) strand of hair that shaped her face.

Despite the summer heat, latex garments have remained a big trend and continue to dominate both the runway and everyday looks. The unusually bold material oozes sex appeal and is crafted into various styles, from bustiers to dresses and even pants.

The sensual look also made plenty of appearances throughout 2020, like Kim Kardashian’s toffee-colored latex moment by Balmain and Chloe & Halle’s iconic Ungodly Hour album cover. It even made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan The Stallion’s hit music video for “WAP.” It’s no surprise that we see this dangerously sexy trend repeat itself, time and time again.

As we head into fall, you might want to consider this more risqué material and choose latex as your next statement fashion piece.