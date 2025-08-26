NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Doja Cat attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Bl...
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Music

Doja Cat Will Perform "Jealous Type" For The First Time At The 2025 VMAs

Legendary performance incoming.

by Jillian Giandurco

How do you celebrate your new hit record? With a live debut at the VMAs, of course. All the greats have done it: Madonna, Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, and now, Doja Cat.

Days after the artist’s latest single “Jealous Typebroke streaming records, MTV confirmed that Doja Cat will perform the track live for the first time ever at the 2025 VMAs on Sept. 7. Judging by the song’s shimmering synths and the singer’s recent penchant for shoulder pads, we’re expecting the performance to lean heavily on the ‘80s aesthetics featured in the music video. Though knowing Doja, we wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing was one big head fake.

The “Paint The Town” singer is just one of the many performers confirmed to take the UBS stage — on Aug. 26, it was announced that Conan Gray and Tate McRae would make their VMAs debuts during the 2025 telecast, while Post Malone will make his first appearance since 2018. Jelly Roll is set to open the show alongside Eminem, and as we previously reported, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Busta Rhymes, and J Balvin also snagged spots on the lineup.

Catch the MTV VMAs on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Style + Culture, delivered straight to your inbox.
Sign up for our newsletter for the biggest stories in fashion, entertainment, and music. We don't just follow the trends, we set them.
By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy