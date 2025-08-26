How do you celebrate your new hit record? With a live debut at the VMAs, of course. All the greats have done it: Madonna, Beyoncé, Lil Nas X, and now, Doja Cat.

Days after the artist’s latest single “Jealous Type” broke streaming records, MTV confirmed that Doja Cat will perform the track live for the first time ever at the 2025 VMAs on Sept. 7. Judging by the song’s shimmering synths and the singer’s recent penchant for shoulder pads, we’re expecting the performance to lean heavily on the ‘80s aesthetics featured in the music video. Though knowing Doja, we wouldn’t be surprised if the whole thing was one big head fake.

The “Paint The Town” singer is just one of the many performers confirmed to take the UBS stage — on Aug. 26, it was announced that Conan Gray and Tate McRae would make their VMAs debuts during the 2025 telecast, while Post Malone will make his first appearance since 2018. Jelly Roll is set to open the show alongside Eminem, and as we previously reported, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Busta Rhymes, and J Balvin also snagged spots on the lineup.

Catch the MTV VMAs on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.