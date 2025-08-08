Jisoo’s Black & Pink Dior Stage Outfits Are Works Of Art

Jisoo in Paris has a nice ring to it, no? The eldest member of Blackpink hit the stage for two sold-out nights at Saint-Denis’ Stade de France, and aptly used the group’s name to direct her color scheme for two custom Dior looks.

Jonathan Anderson is staying busy whilst the world prepares for his Dior womenswear runway debut in September, not missing a chance to dress the Korean superstar and Dior ambassador as she keeps the energy going on the Deadline World Tour. For the first night on Aug. 2, it was all-black for Jisoo, as she slipped into a cutesy black silk blouse and black tulle crinoline skirt. It felt like Marie Antoinette and Wednesday Addams had a young daughter. The atelier spent 150 hours perfecting the look.

For the second night, Jisoo let her inner goth princess take a rest and donned the other half of her group’s name with a bubblegum-pink shirt-and-skirt set, this one rendered in silk and cotton. It was a frothy, stage-light-grabbing confection of an outfit, something any girl would love to wear for her birthday party yet still mature enough to conquer a crowd of 55,000.

While we obviously have no sway in the dove-gray Dior headquarters in Paris, we’d love to see Jisoo in more of these crinoline-style skirts as Blackpink takes on the second half of their tour. They have two more stops, London and Barcelona, before pausing and picking back up mid-October in Taiwan. Maybe Jisoo will be the first musician to wear Anderson’s runway collection on stage come round two? Knowing Jisoo, consider it a done deal.