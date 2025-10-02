All fashionable eyes are on Paris at the minute, as a handful of new creative directors try to chart a new path forward in the name of style. It’s also fall-movie time, with more new films premiering than our Letterboxd accounts can keep up with. Greta Lee is entering her box-office-smash era with a role in Tron: Ares, and the only thing more exciting than my mom finally discovering who Lee is is the fashion she’s been serving on the press junket, with the most fresh-off-the-runway pulls of any celebrity so far this season.

Lee works closely with Danielle Goldberg, whose magic touch involves minimal jewelry, the perfect shoe all the time, and yes, access to collections that walked their respective runways mere weeks ago. In New York, Lee chose an Area black minidress for a photo-call some 120 floors up at Hudson Yards; later that week, she popped over to Paris in cobalt-blue Luar, and circled back to New York in witchy, aubergine Colleen Allen for the New York Film Festival premiere of Late Fame. To keep her Spring/Summer 2026 indie-designer pull going, she wore minimal-chic Eckhaus Latta in Berlin.

If your head is spinning with the logistics of it all, we’re just getting started. She was recently announced as an ambassador for Dior, following her good friend Jonathan Anderson to the brand after a fruitful relationship at Loewe, and she was dutifully sat front-row for his debut show on Oct. 1. She popped onto the Eurostar after the show to appear in London for more Tron: Ares red-carpet madness, wearing another Spring/Summer 2026 dress, this time a piped wool-and-velvet frock from Diotima.

Lee is a fashion designer’s dream come true: She never lets the clothes wear her, and she’s a master at posing and metamorphosing for each look. Her brand of minimalism is never boring because she’s not afraid of a calculated risk like the Luar suit — which was shown on a male model at New York Fashion Week — or switching up her hair to meet the demands of the fashion. Most importantly, this immense amount of pulls (before Fashion Month is even over) signifies her arrival to the final-boss-level of fashion’s big leagues, thanks in part to cosigns from Dior, a mega-hit movie franchise, and the tireless work her and Goldberg have done to solidify her as one of the best-dressed (if not currently the best-dressed) movie stars in the world. Keep us on our toes, Ms. Lee, and we’ll be eagerly awaiting more sickening pulls.