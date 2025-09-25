September might be the January of fashion, but it’s also prime time for films to make their debuts as awards-season buzz starts to swirl. Scarlett Johansson’s first film as a director, Eleanor the Great, hit the film-festival circuit this summer at Cannes and Toronto, and one of its stars caught our eye. Erin Kellyman is a British actress with a storm of fierce red hair and a captivating stare, and for the New York premiere of the movie, her hairstylist Vernon Francois gave her a partial slicked-back style that, in her words, she’s “never seen my hair do before.” Caught-in-midair hairstyle aside, Kellyman fueled up on room-service fries before slipping into an intentionally wrinkled baby-blue Erdem dress, simple black pumps (a backup, comfort-heavy option came out later), and a smattering of jewels made by one of the film’s producers.

In a moment of true New York post-event bliss, Kellyman and the cast went straight to Katz’s for the afterparty. After throwing on a leather jacket and popping her hotel slippers on, she indulged in her first pastrami on rye to officially commemorate what is sure to be a star-rising performance alongside the legendary June Squibb. Below, she took us with her for it all.

Alexandra Arnold “Fries fuel kicking in.”

Alexandra Arnold “Adult human, child appetite.”

Alexandra Arnold “Lisa Aharon doing her thing on the makeup!”

Alexandra Arnold “A moment for the Dauphin jewelry! Fun fact, Charlotte Dauphin is one of the producers on Eleanor the Great.”

Alexandra Arnold “And now a shout out to Vernon Francois, I’ve never seen my hair do this before!!! Can always rely on this wonder to get my hair to do magical things.”

Alexandra Arnold “I love this Erdem dress, styled by the brilliant Felicity Kay.”

Alexandra Arnold “My fuel for the evening.”

Alexandra Arnold “Having very meaningful conversations on the phone in the bathroom.”

Alexandra Arnold “When the hotel gives you ‘70s wallpaper, you celebrate it.”

Alexandra Arnold “On the way to the premiere!”

Alexandra Arnold

Alexandra Arnold “My number one gal, June Squibb.”

Alexandra Arnold “My date! My bud and former co-star, Dempsey Bryk.”

Alexandra Arnold “Baby’s first Katz’s Deli — a montage.”

Alexandra Arnold

Alexandra Arnold

Alexandra Arnold “Katz’s giving us the mood lighting.”

Alexandra Arnold “And that’s a wrap on our NY premiere! Pro tip: Always carry hotel slippers with you when encouraged (forced) to wear high heels.”

Photographer: Alexandra Arnold

Hair: Vernon Francois

Makeup: Lisa Aharon

Stylist: Felicity Kay

Dress: Erdem

Jewelry: Dauphin