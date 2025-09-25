Getting Ready With
Katz’s, Fries & Gravity-Defying Hair: Erin Kellyman’s New-York Night For ‘Eleanor The Great’
“Adult human, child appetite.”
September might be the January of fashion, but it’s also prime time for films to make their debuts as awards-season buzz starts to swirl. Scarlett Johansson’s first film as a director, Eleanor the Great, hit the film-festival circuit this summer at Cannes and Toronto, and one of its stars caught our eye. Erin Kellyman is a British actress with a storm of fierce red hair and a captivating stare, and for the New York premiere of the movie, her hairstylist Vernon Francois gave her a partial slicked-back style that, in her words, she’s “never seen my hair do before.” Caught-in-midair hairstyle aside, Kellyman fueled up on room-service fries before slipping into an intentionally wrinkled baby-blue Erdem dress, simple black pumps (a backup, comfort-heavy option came out later), and a smattering of jewels made by one of the film’s producers.
In a moment of true New York post-event bliss, Kellyman and the cast went straight to Katz’s for the afterparty. After throwing on a leather jacket and popping her hotel slippers on, she indulged in her first pastrami on rye to officially commemorate what is sure to be a star-rising performance alongside the legendary June Squibb. Below, she took us with her for it all.
“Fries fuel kicking in.”
“Lisa Aharon doing her thing on the makeup!”
“A moment for the Dauphin jewelry! Fun fact, Charlotte Dauphin is one of the producers on Eleanor the Great.”
“And now a shout out to Vernon Francois, I’ve never seen my hair do this before!!! Can always rely on this wonder to get my hair to do magical things.”
“I love this Erdem dress, styled by the brilliant Felicity Kay.”
“My fuel for the evening.”
“Having very meaningful conversations on the phone in the bathroom.”
“When the hotel gives you ‘70s wallpaper, you celebrate it.”
“On the way to the premiere!”
“My number one gal, June Squibb.”
“My date! My bud and former co-star, Dempsey Bryk.”
“Baby’s first Katz’s Deli — a montage.”
“Katz’s giving us the mood lighting.”
“And that’s a wrap on our NY premiere! Pro tip: Always carry hotel slippers with you when encouraged (forced) to wear high heels.”
Photographer: Alexandra Arnold
Hair: Vernon Francois
Makeup: Lisa Aharon
Stylist: Felicity Kay
Dress: Erdem
Jewelry: Dauphin