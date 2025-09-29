The Best Front-Row Style At Paris Fashion Week SS26

Madames et messieurs, we’re on the fourth and final stop of a whirlwind Fashion Month in none other than Paris. Every runway, getting-ready story, and street-style moment has led to the City of Lights welcoming the fashion set for what is going to be a historical week of womenswear. It’s all over your feeds, surely, but it bears repeating: Eight designers will be making their runway debuts at their new gigs. The two juggernauts will be Jonathan Anderson’s Dior and Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, both of which we’ve gotten tastes of at film festivals on their chosen It girls (see: Greta Lee, Mikey Madison, and Mia Goth in Dior, and Ayo Edebiri in Chanel). Elsewhere during the week, Duran Lantink will debut at Jean Paul Gaultier, ditto Glenn Martens’ ready-to-wear for Maison Margiela (his first runway was at Couture Week), Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez at Loewe, Pierpaolo Piccioli at Balenciaga, Miguel Castro Freitas at Mugler, and Mark Thomas at Carven.

Naturally, NYLON and our cohort of style superstars will not miss the chance to catch all the action front-row as it happens. And if the roster of new energy isn’t enough, you can rely on old faithfuls like Saint Laurent, McQueen, Valentino, Chloé, and Miu Miu to bring out ladies and gentlemen to serve looks all week long. Keep checking back as we keep tabs on the best-dressed folks at every show.

Hailey Bieber at Saint Laurent River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

Devon Lee Carlson at Saint Laurent Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Abbey Lee at Saint Laurent Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Christopher Briney at Saint Laurent Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Mark Eydelshteyn at Saint Laurent Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Moss at Saint Laurent Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Madonna at Saint Laurent River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images