5 New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas For Every Level Of Commitment

It’s a sure bet that you’ll find us out on most major celebratory holidays — Halloween, Fourth of July, Memorial Day weekend — partying the night away. New Year’s Eve often has the crowd divided. Some people want to go all-out, others are reveling in the warm sun on remote islands, and some opt to just watch the ball drop from the comfort of their couch. It’s a play-it-your-way kinda holiday, which is why our guide to dressing for the last night of 2025 spans from all-out sex-bomb maxi dresses to warm-weather ideas and, blessedly, track pants and a cozy fleece. Whether you’re all-in on a ticketed party until 3 a.m. or winding down by 12:01 a.m., we have ideas for standing out (or blending in with the silver-and-gold-covered crowds). Keep reading for a hit of inspiration before the countdown.

The ’90s Pattern Play

I’ll be honest, this outfit and series of pictures have not left my head since they dropped. Kaia Gerber doing Monica Bellucci pre-iPhone cosplay was not on my 2025 bingo card, but this outfit might be the platonic ideal for not just New Year’s bashes but going out in general. Take notes on the mixing of textures with the leather paneling on the skirt and lace of the bodysuit, and do not, under any circumstances, take off your face-shielding eyewear.

Backgrid Backgrid 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

That Boho-Maximalist Feeling

Dua Lipa set the accessories agenda for next year a bit early, and while practically every outfit she’s worn this year could serve as inspiration to ring in the new year, we’re feeling the ease and unabashed accessorizing of this look. Keep the clothes one color or fabric and let the belts, sunglasses, bangles, and bag shine.

Instagram/@dualipa

Disco-Ball Realness

Sometimes, the right answer is the easiest one. For all the outfit equations and styling hacks we promote, one of our go-to solutions to dressing panic is to pick the most wow dress and wear nothing else. Make like Ms. Consani and put your hair up to show off the neckline, and keep the accessories minimal (read: a subtle height-lending heel is all you need).

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Scarf Dressing

The skull-scarf renaissance is complete, and just when we thought we knew every way to wear them, Jesse Jo Stark gave us one more idea before 2026 arrives. If you’re in warmer climes for the last week of the year, get crafty with a patterned sarong or scarf — tops, skirts, and dresses can come from simple swathes of fabric.

Instagram/@jessejostark Instagram/@jessejostark 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Comfy Night In (Or Not)

Rihanna’s favorite restaurant is the place for her to test-drive runway Alaïa samples — or show up in a Miu Miu fleece and some track pants. If your New Year’s plans involve an intimate house party or a simple ball-drop screening where you watch Andy Cohen increasingly spiral on live TV, go casual. Our tip? Wear a bodysuit underneath your patterned topper in case the night ends at a bar.