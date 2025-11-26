The 2026 Dua Lipa Guide To Accessories: Bigger Is Better

Dua Lipa, never one to rest on her laurels (or her couch at home, for that matter), is taking South America by storm on the last leg of her Radical Optimism tour. She’s sung Argentinian rock classics in Buenos Aires, enjoyed a samba party in Rio de Janeiro, and spent every possible waking moment soaking in the continent’s diverse (and party-friendly) cultures. All the while, she’s also been setting the accessory agenda for next year. The name of the game? Oversize, in every possible way.

Dua’s on-the-road style ranges from honoring local designers in Italy to carrying fresh-off-the-runway handbags, and her South American fashions have been no different. From a balcony in Rio, she was captured in extra-large Blumarine shield sunglasses, worn with an equally gargantuan gold cuff from Alexis Bittar. To appear on a Brazilian talk show, she relied on Bittar’s signature lucite cuffs to bring drama to an asymmetrical white top and threw on saucer-like Hugo Kreit earrings to hammer home the drama.

We previously dissected her go-to affordable jewelry brand last week, but in classic Dua fashion, she’s two steps ahead of us in bringing more size and drama. Her outfits in Brazil and beyond have been relatively simple, with architectural and asymmetric elements providing intrigue, letting the jewelry and bags do the talking. Her recent favorite bag acquisition is the Schiaparelli Soufflé, which has cuffs on the leather strap that fit this bill. In true Dua fashion, when complementing her Jacquemus zebra-print bag, she opted for circular earrings from local Brazilian jewelry designer Flavia Madeira. She walks the walk and talks the talk when on the road.

Beyond her love for cultures and hitting the right notes with her local covers during her shows, the accessories agenda she’s set for 2026 is work not taken lightly. The subtlety of dainty necklaces and thin rings is a thing of last year. Pick up an almost-too-heavy bracelet for 2026, or a pair of earrings that could be confused with satellite dishes. Leave behind your desire to blend in, keep the clothes simple, and let the hero accessories shine.