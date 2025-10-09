In between intense Pilates classes and aspirationally chic photo dumps, Dua Lipa has been hard at work bringing her latest album to life with the Radical Optimism Tour. If you haven’t been lucky enough to catch the show for yourself, the pop star plays all the hits (and more than a few deep cuts) during the nearly two-hour non-stop show, and still makes time to treat her legions of fans to a different cover every night. To put a period — or exclamation mark — on a successful four-night stint at the Los Angeles Forum, Lipa surprised attendees with a special rendition of an alt-rock classic featuring a guest appearance from Gwen Stefani.

The “Training Season” singer brought out the former No Doubt frontwoman on Oct. 8 to perform a duet of “Don’t Speak.” “This next song, every night I do something different, and I do a song by a local artist,” Lipa prefaced. “And tonight in Los Angeles, I wanted to dive into one of my personal heroes, one of my favorite artists, someone who I’ve grown up listening to my whole life who’s influenced my music, influenced my style, someone who I love as a performer, and someone who just constantly keeps redefining herself in music and I just absolutely love her.”

Stefani rolled up in a quintessential No Doubt-era look: A plaid kilt skirt, leather knee-high boots, and a sheer black blouse.

Judging by the crowd’s warm reception, it looks like Dua Lipa wasn’t the only Gwen Stefani superfan in the room that night.