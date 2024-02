Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Training Season” - Dua Lipa A flurry of guitar and an insanely catchy hook, this is one of Dua Lipa’s best single releases in a minute.

“Gen-X Cops” - Vampire Weekend This is 2014 Vampire Weekend all grunged up and stomping back into the spotlight with a vengence: “Dodged the draft but can't dodge the war/ Forever cursed to live insecure/ The curtain drops, a gang of Gen X cops assembles/ Trembling before our human nature.”

“Missing Out” - Maya Hawke Maya Hawke’s new song might be about FOMO, regret for her nepo-baby status, or how ivy league schools are a joke, but one thing’s certain: It’s breezy enough to be put on repeat.

“Lonesome Nights” - Chromeo The smoothest, grooviest song on Chromeo’s new album about the “trials and tribulations of grown and sexy romance.”

“Time Machine (feat. Thundercat, James Fauntleroy)” - Kitty Ca$h Gear up for festival season (which will be here sooner than you think) with this blissed out transportive cut from DJ Kitty Ca$h.

“Life Is” - Jessica Pratt Listening to Jessica Pratt’s “Life Is” has the equivalent mind-opening energy of popping a tab of acid.

“Black Air Force (feat. Mick Jenkins)” - serpentwithfeet “It’s you we want,” purrs serpentwithfeet on this prowling, mid-tempo club banger about still having a great night out even when you’re broke and not feeling cute.

“Care” - Hana Vu Hana Vu’s propelling, heart-wrenching “Care” is made for the stage of the break-up when love and grief sours into apathy.

“Tattoo” - Helenor NYC-based musician Helenor’s sweetly commemorates all the spontaneous tattos he’s given to his friends on this warm, heart-enveloping ditty.

“Wong Kar-wai” - Say Lou Lou The inherent mystique of Wong Kar-wai films gets translated into sound by the alluring twin pop duo, Say Lou Lou.