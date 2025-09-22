The Internet’s favorite question (besides “Is the world burning or is it just me?”) is “Has Dua Lipa ever had a bad day?” If her several posts from New York are any indication, the answer is still no. Mrs. Radical Optimism was in the city for four sold-out nights at Madison Square Garden — which NYLON naturally attended twice — and a workout class with Frame Fitness (which we also sweat our way through). She also made time, as she is wont to do, to walk through many parks, grab matchas with friends, and generally outlive every New Yorker while also doing two-hour sets four times over at the biggest venue in the city. Would it be a Dua Lipa weekend if it wasn’t a marathon of activities?

With every outing came a new outfit, and naturally, we pulled up our digital chair to see what Ms. Lipa, queen of summering, would whip out to usher in fall dressing. We were not disappointed: Dua wore all manner of fall fashion, which has inspired us to do a little shopping in the name of a wardrobe refresh. Her bags were charmed (no Labubus, thank goodness), long-sleeve blouses and pants were pulled out, and late-night soirées were attended in classically Dua little black dresses. Below, we’ve highlighted her New York wardrobe staples to better help you sift through endless pages of new arrivals.

A Peasant Blouse

Dua is a known Chloé stan, so makes sense that the $6,600 rabbit-tail-charm bag wound up on her shoulder. But the hero piece her for us is the relaxed-sleeve blouse, which pairs just as well with a cotton maxi skirt as it does a straight-leg black jean. Dress it up or down at your whim.

A Statement Skirt & A Knit Polo

Now that she’s officially a Creative Director at a Pilates brand, it’s kinda almost her job to show off her washboard abs. This Gucci runway look did the trick and then some, and while we don’t usually promote wearing this to get coffee, make like Dua and wear at least one half of this the next time an errand run is in order.

Courtesy of Gucci

A Personality Bag

As we saw above, the Chloé charm bas was anything but quiet, and the same goes for this Maison Margiela cheetah-print tote she wore for a quick coffee date. Whether with pattern, color, or embellishment, offset an all-black ‘fit with an eye-catching bag that does all the heavy lifting (literally) for you.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A Straight-Leg Leather Pant & Rocker Shades

Dua makes walking in heels through New York look less like an Olympic feat and more like an everyday thing. The star of this all-black look is the leather pants. Go for something slightly cropped (your tailor is your best friend, ladies) to let your footwear of choice have their moment, and top it all off with sleek sunglasses that finish off the deathly cool rocker-chick energy.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

A S.A.P.D. (Sexy-Ass Party Dress)

We can always rely on Dua to hold no punches when she’s out late at night. A Schiaparelli couture dress isn’t feasible for 99.9% of the population, but the gist is that weather and logistics be damned when dressing up for a cocktail party. When you’re going from Uber to door and back again, pick something that moves, swishes, and catches camera flash handily.