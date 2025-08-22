30 Of Dua Lipa’s Best Looks, In Honor Of Her 30th Birthday

Dua Lipa has a boatload’s worth of accomplishments under her belt in her decade-long career: three Grammys, a Time100 nod, a Golden Globe-nominated song, a voice-note feature on a Charli XCX and Troye Sivan track (in two different languages, no less), and, in our humble opinion, the best closet of any pop star working today. One career checkmark she’ll never have is being on a worst-dressed list. The Kosovar is turning 30 today, and in honor of the Leo going from “giving us nothing” to supplying more high fashion than we know how to deal with, we’re going over her most audacious, trend-forward looks.

Nobody is more fiercely committed to capital-F fashion in the music space like Dua — even her off-duty ‘fits are five-digit price-tag affairs with emerging and established designers in the mix. She’s built steady relationships with Versace, Balenciaga, Prada, and Chanel, and regularly champions smaller labels like Meryll Rogge, Fidan Novruzova, and Luar. It was tough work whittling this list down to just 30 looks, but the overarching theme is one of opulence, unrestrained glamour, and serving just for the hell of it on a New York sidewalk. Below, see how her fashion eye has expertly developed in front of millions of adoring fans. And since she’s probably still in Ibiza cutting into yet another birthday cake, let’s all say feliz cumple, Dua.

2019, The Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Baby’s first Met, and the first of many Versace collaborations with then-creative director Donatella Versace. The theme was “Camp: Notes On Fashion,” and if your wig isn’t wearing jewelry, are you even doing camp?

2019, amfAR Cannes Gala Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Oh, this old thing? Dua’s Valentino Haute Couture dress turned heads (and probably left a trail of fluorescent-orange feathers in her wake).

2020, The Graham Norton Show Instagram/@dualipa Another Valentino Haute Couture moment, worn mid-pandemic to bring a bit of sparkle with her soon-to-be chart-dominating hit, “Levitating.”

2020, in New York City Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images A little cold never hurt anybody, and Dua seems impervious to the conditions in her Richard Quinn x Moncler puffed and padded look.

2021, The Grammys Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Make that three Grammys to put on her London fireplace. She wore an Atelier Versace butterfly dress to scoop up Best Pop Vocal Album for Future Nostalgia.

2021, The Grammys Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This custom Versace look showed off her unbelievable abs, and made new fans out of many straight men around the world.

2021, Elton John Academy Awards Viewing Party Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images Once you get the Elton John stamp of approval as a young pop star, it’s only up from there. Dua wore Balenciaga Couture to join Elton on the keys during his Oscars viewing party.

2021, Brit Awards Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Who better to call on for an outfit at the Brits than Vivienne Westwood? This pays homage to English powerhouses of the past while firmly establishing her as a force of her own — both in music (she picked up two awards that night) and in fashion.

2021, “We’re Good” Music Video Youtube/@dualipa A deep cut that we felt necessary to include, thanks to its ultrarare status. This Prada Spring 2010 dress has been worn in skirt version by Kylie Jenner and hunted down by secondhand dealers since it walked the runway some 16 years ago.

2021, Versace x Fendi Show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s Fendi. Wait, it’s Versace. No, it’s both. The Italian runway collab of everyone’s wet dreams had Dua as a front-row guest, and she was easily best-dressed in this slinky Fendi-monogram-meets-Versace-chainmail dress.

2022, In New York Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images A full Diesel look on a random weekday in New York, matching denim bag and all. It’s not easy to be this cool, but it’s worth it.

2022, The Grammys Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Versace + Dua + the Grammys = unparalleled serves. This 1992 archival pull, originally worn by Christy Turilington, found a new home on Dua’s bottle-blonde moment.

2022, Lollapalooza Gary Miller/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Mugler bodysuit seen around the globe. This is in its most simple version (black) but she also wore custom red and gold versions on her 71-stop world tour.

2022, Simon Porte Jacquemus & Marco Maestri’s Wedding Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everyone was up in arms about her wearing white to a wedding, but when the dress code is white and the designer of your dress is one of the grooms, who are you to say no?

2022, In New York Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images I vividly remember Dua posting from the dentist’s chair in this Luar and Balenciaga look, and only she (and Rihanna) would serve so hard in the name of dental hygiene.

2022, Variety Hitmakers’ Brunch Emma McIntyre/FilmMagic/Getty Images She’s not just a glamour queen, she can serve executive realness when necessary. This suit from The Attico was as relaxed as we’ll see her at an event.

2023, GCDS Show Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Oh, you know, just something simple to sit front row next to Carine Roitfeld at her friend Guiliano Calzo’s runway show.

2023, The Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Met-Gala evolution is real. Just four years after her first time on the infamous staircase, she came back — as a co-chair, no less — and in a recreation of a 1995 Chanel couture look originally worn by Claudia Schiffer. And that Tiffany & Co. diamond? Casually over 100 carats.

2023, Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images A rare hair switch-up and one of the few custom Celine looks she’s ever worn. It’s South-of-France bombshell, only for Cannes.

2023, Barbie Premiere in Los Angeles MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images Perfect tan, fresh blowout, a dash of makeup, and a custom mesh Bottega Veneta sparkly dress. She’s Dua Barbie, of course.

2024, Golden Globes Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images Dua received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her Barbie soundtrack song, “Dance The Night,” and wore this skeletal Schiaparelli gown (and sickening Tiffany & Co. teardrop necklace) to enter Hollywood’s big leagues.

2024, The Grammys Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images To promote her new era, Dua went fiery red, and this fish-scale Courrèges number played so well with not only her dye job, but the fishies on her necklace.

2024, Glastonbury Harry Durrant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images How do you close out your headlining show at Glastonbury, one you directly manifested for years? In a custom studded and crystallized Loewe bodysuit, natch.

2024, Royal Albert Hall Matthew Baker/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images As if her year of Radical Optimism wasn’t busy enough, Dua took to London’s most historic stage for an intimate concert of reimagined hits, backed by the Heritage Orchestra. This Jean Paul Gaultier look is vampy and takes up just the right amount of space.

2024, Royal Albert Hall Copyright CHANEL Dua’s second look of the night was from Chanel, and was so intricately crafted and singular, the brand displayed it museum-style at their New York boutique.

2024, Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony Sara Jaye/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When you share the stage with Cher, you better come correct. This custom Chrome Hearts leather dress gave Heart of Stone in the best way possible.

2025, Chaplin Award Gala TheStewartofNY/FilmMagic/Getty Images Dua counts Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar as a friend (casual), and she presented him with an award wearing a door-knocker necklace and delightfully sexy Schiaparelli dress.

2025, In Madrid Instagram/@dualipa Most pop artists see the countries they tour in through the windows of a tour bus or private plane, but Dua is never one to sit out a chance for some culture. She popped into the Museo del Prado in Dilara Findikoglu.

2025, Wembley Stadium Samir Hussein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dua had not one, but two sold-out nights at the most infamous stage in the United Kingdom, and paid homage to Union Jack with a custom Balenciaga look lined with the national flag.