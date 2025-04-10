LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: A model walks the runway at the Simone Rocha fashion show during Lon...
Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Fashion

Weird Shoes & Versace Moves: The Week In Fashion News

Why not wear Crocs to the club?

by Kevin LeBlanc
This is the time of spring where summer still feels like a distant, foreign land, but fashion brands are (of course) looking to the future and reminding you not to sleep on those Ibiza flights you’ve had bookmarked since February. There’s a dose of resortwear, a dose of funky footwear, and some ultrabaggy jeans for dragging along the city streets until the beach beckons. Here’s a TL;DR of the week’s fashion-news timeline.

Zana Bayne’s Belts Are Now On Mesh

Courtesy of Zana Bayne

Zana Bayne is the kinky go-to ready-to-wear and belt brand for pop stars like Charli XCX and Chappell Roan, and now you don’t have sacrifice comfort by weighing 10 pounds of her leather. The Mesh collection features her metal-and-leather belts across stretchy and lightweight mesh, perfectly timed for Gaga-chella.

Simone Rocha Releases The Shoe Collab Of The Season

Courtesy of Simone Rocha

After debuting a series of cutesy stompers on the Spring/Summer 2025 runway, Simone Rocha is bringing her Crocs to the masses. Don’t expect them to stay in stock long, as weird shoes are reigning in the zeitgeist and fashion girlies will throw punches in the name of plastic clogs.

Staud Has Their White Lotus Moment With St. Regis

Courtesy of Staud

No, it’s not a White Lotus collab (thank god), but the island-beckoning collection is in partnership with St. Regis Resorts, who will be selling the raffia bags at their locations.

Versace... They’re Just Like Us (Prada Girls)

Michel Dufour/French Select/Getty Images

The storied brand is now under the purview of the Prada Group, which also owns Miu Miu (duh), and is bringing the Italian label back under true Italian ownership.

Still Need More Weird Shoes? Let Ecco & Ottolinger Help

Jacqueline Landvik

The Berlin-based brand Ottolinger knows their way around the club, and this capsule made in partnership with Ecco.kollective of heeled brogues and melted ready-to-wear might not survive a long night at Basement, but they’ll look damn good trying.

Ksubi’s Jeans Got K-Super Bigger

Courtesy of Ksubi

These aren’t the Ksubi skinny jeans you had in high school. Their baggiest fit yet has been spotted on Doechii and Bella Hadid already, and show that capacious denim isn’t going anywhere just yet (sorry, Alix Earle).

Saint Laurent Paints Zoë Kravitz Like One Of Their French Girls

Francesco Clemente

Technically the painter, Francesco Clemente, is Italian, but the campaign is oh-so French and very Saint Laurent: Who else would dare to have an illustrated Summer campaign?