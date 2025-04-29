Dove Cameron Will Open For 5 Of Dua Lipa's Summer Tour Dates

Dua Lipa is opening up her Radical Optimism Tour, and she has the perfect pop stars in mind to join her musical journey across Europe this summer. On April 29, Lipa revealed Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose will serve as openers for her upcoming concerts. Notably, although the world tour has been running for about half a year now, this is the first time Lipa is adding opening acts to the show.

The timing is perfect for Cameron, who most recently played NYLON House 2025 while launching her next musical era. She released “Too Much,” the lead single from her untitled sophomore album, in February, and has been teasing new music in live shows ever since. It seems likely that Cameron will be previewing even more of her next album on this tour, potentially even revealing the next release’s title and release date.

As for Alessi Rose, the 22-year-old English singer-songwriter is fresh off the January release of her second EP For Your Validation, having just spent 2024 opening for Noah Kahan on his Stick Season Tour.

While Rose will perform at all of Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour shows this summer, Cameron is only going to be at five special performances.

Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Check out the full list of this summer’s Radical Optimism Tour concerts below to see which ones will feature Cameron.