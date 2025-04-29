Music
Dove Cameron Will Open For 5 Of Dua Lipa's Summer Tour Dates
When two pop girls come together to maximize their joint slay.
Dua Lipa is opening up her Radical Optimism Tour, and she has the perfect pop stars in mind to join her musical journey across Europe this summer. On April 29, Lipa revealed Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose will serve as openers for her upcoming concerts. Notably, although the world tour has been running for about half a year now, this is the first time Lipa is adding opening acts to the show.
The timing is perfect for Cameron, who most recently played NYLON House 2025 while launching her next musical era. She released “Too Much,” the lead single from her untitled sophomore album, in February, and has been teasing new music in live shows ever since. It seems likely that Cameron will be previewing even more of her next album on this tour, potentially even revealing the next release’s title and release date.
As for Alessi Rose, the 22-year-old English singer-songwriter is fresh off the January release of her second EP For Your Validation, having just spent 2024 opening for Noah Kahan on his Stick Season Tour.
While Rose will perform at all of Lipa’s Radical Optimism Tour shows this summer, Cameron is only going to be at five special performances.
Check out the full list of this summer’s Radical Optimism Tour concerts below to see which ones will feature Cameron.
- May 11: Madrid, Spain (with Alessi Rose)
- May 12: Madrid, Spain (with Alessi Rose)
- May 15: Lyon, France (with Alessi Rose)
- May 16: Lyon, France (with Alessi Rose)
- May 19: Hamburg, Germany (with Alessi Rose)
- May 20: Hamburg, Germany (with Alessi Rose)
- May 23: Paris, France (with Alessi Rose)
- May 24: Paris, France (with Alessi Rose)
- May 27: Prague, Czech Republic (with Alessi Rose)
- May 28: Prague, Czech Republic (with Alessi Rose)
- May 31: Munich, Germany (with Alessi Rose)
- June 1: Munich, Germany (with Alessi Rose)
- June 3: Amsterdam, Netherlands (with Alessi Rose)
- June 4: Amsterdam, Netherlands (with Alessi Rose)
- June 7: Milan, Italy (with Alessi Rose)
- June 11: Antwerp, Belgium (with Alessi Rose)
- June 12: Antwerp, Belgium (with Alessi Rose)
- June 13: Antwerp, Belgium (with Alessi Rose)
- June 20: London, England (with Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose)
- June 21: London, England (with Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose)
- June 24: Liverpool, England (with Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose)
- June 25: Liverpool, England (with Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose)
- June 27: Dublin, Ireland (with Dove Cameron and Alessi Rose)