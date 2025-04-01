Dove Cameron Is Putting On A “Shoppable Livestream”

Dove Cameron warned you she was “Too Much,” and now she’s going to prove it with a novel concert just for her superfans.

Not only will the singer debut new music from her upcoming sophomore album during a newly announced live performance, she’s also going to let viewers purchase meaningful, autographed items during the event. Described as a “one-of-a-kind shoppable livestream,” the unique production is one that fans won’t want to miss.

The “Everything Must Go” event will stream live on Cameron’s YouTube and Instagram channels April 3 starting at 8 p.m. ET. The pop star has yet to reveal exactly which items she’ll be auctioning off during her performance, but the merch is described as “personal memorabilia from her life and musical journey” in a press release. Presented by Wells Fargo Credit Cards, all proceeds will benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI).

Along with the extra-special shopping, Cameron will also treat viewers to new music from her next album. So far, Cameron has only dropped the not-yet-titled record’s lead single, “Too Much.” While the set list is being kept under wraps, it’s likely Cameron will perform “Too Much” along with the handful of other new tracks during the fan event.

Courtesy of Sony Music

“This is the kind of show I’ve always dreamed of doing — something intimate, innovative, personal, and rooted in mental health awareness, which is a cause that means the world to me,” Cameron said.

“My fans have been with me through so much, and I wanted to give them something rare: new music, real moments, and pieces of my story they can literally take home.”