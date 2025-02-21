Dove Cameron just dropped your new go-to breakup bop. On “Too Much,” the singer embraces the parts of herself that an ex once criticized, reveling in the realization that she isn’t too much — her former flame was simply too little.

Cameron released “Too Much” on Feb. 21 after weeks of teasing the single on Instagram. The confidence-boosting groove pulsates as Cameron lists the ways she’s better off without her disapproving ex. On the chorus, she sings:

If you say I'm too much, baby, go find less / If you can't keep up, stay below, I guess / If I'm such a big deal, maybe you're too littlе / Ooh, ooh, it's tough, I'm too, too, too much for you, babe

In the second verse, Cameron mocks her old partner’s protestations, mimicking them as she complains about wearing a “little white dress” and wanting to “keep things private.”

Sony

The new release marks a distinct sonic shift for Cameron. She’s previously been known for breathy siren songs like her 2022 hit “Boyfriend” and her more recent Marshmello collab “Other Boys.” However, “Too Much” sees the pop star unleashing a full-throated sendoff. The unique operatic flourishes over driving synths will immediately bring to mind The Family Jewels by Marina and the Diamonds for pop-music obsessives.

“Too Much” serves as the lead single for Cameron’s upcoming album. She has yet to reveal the record’s title or release date, but judging from this first taste, fans can expect to see a side of Cameron she hasn’t shown before in her music.