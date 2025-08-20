A New Fall It-Bag Contender Has Entered The Chat

In the 2025 annals of celebrity-endorsed handbags, there have been massive schleppers (think The Row’s Barn tote) and relaunches of adored Y2K gems (the Balenciaga Le City, Chloé’s Paddington). A newer (and smaller) take on the slouchy crescent hobo style is officially on the market, courtesy of Saint Laurent, and they already have street-style cred to back it up as fall’s it-bag frontrunner.

We surely don’t need to go over how Saint Laurent’s VIP dressing changed the game last year, or how their epic campaigns have us questioning our sexual orientations (looking at you, Ms. Moss). Their latest installment in news-making is the launch of their Icarino bag, a miniature take on their Icare tote. To give the bag its Getty Images-approved debut, they didn’t need to reach deep in their Rolodex. Bella Hadid — perhaps the telltale wearer of It bags to come — wore the suede brown version, Charli XCX was spotted with the black leather, ditto Rosé and Zoë Kravitz — all tried and true muses of creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

Bella Hadid Courtesy of Saint Laurent Zoë Kravitz Courtesy of Saint Laurent Rosé Courtesy of Saint Laurent Charli XCX Backgrid 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

But why this bag shape, and why now? The Saint Laurent Y Tote was a summer go-to, spotted both on the shoulders of many a Tribeca housewife heading East to Montauk and yes, Bella and Charli. Where the Y Tote can fit the entire arsenal of YSL Beauty products, the Icarino is a great alternative for quicker outings where a travel-sized scent and a bifold wallet will do. It plays into the bohemian-lite aesthetic taking over both Saint Laurent and other brands’ runways while still delivering on a dose of glamour — the quilted pattern and not-so-subtle YSL gold logo take it from simple and efficient to runway-ready. It will look equally as cute with a hangover airport ‘fit as it will for a night out.

The Icarino launches on Aug. 20 on ysl.com and in Saint Laurent stores. Colors range from a creamy salmon pink to a delicious chocolate brown, but for now, shop the suede and black versions below.