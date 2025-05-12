Backgrid

You Wanna Guess Summer 2025's Hero Bag?

It’s simpler than you think.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Out of every accessory, bags can be the hardest to follow trend-wise. Not only are they serious investment pieces, but some of the fads are also less practical than others (bag charms and microbags, we’re looking at you). This summer, however, we’re here — rather, Charli XCX is — to suggest a less complicated way forward: Why not just go back to a black tote?

To be sure, this isn’t the square, boxy tote you picked up from the mall during college to seem like a “professional” on internship interviews. Over the weekend, Charli was spotted in Los Angeles grabbing coffee (relatable, but why schlep for that, we wonder?) and stepping out on an undisclosed film set (there’s seven projects she could be filming right now) wearing two approximations of the style. The first was a more capacious and traditional tote from Saint Laurent, dressed down with Converse and denim shorts; the second was the celebrity-favorite Coach Brooklyn, a more hobo-leaning take.

While we do question what exactly Charli could be toting around (a hot girl really only needs wired headphones, lip gloss, and a trusty pair of sunglasses) we realized this isn’t the first time we’ve seen her in this style. She famously (and funnily) crutched a large Gucci hobo bag on her shoulder for her entire “360” performance on SNL, showing how she might look when doing the movie-set-dinner-concert-rave circuit.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

In the spirit of simplicity, why not go back to basics and also make sure you have room for any random pickups you may make while shopping? It also can act as a seat-holder, a space-maker in a crowded club (leading shoulder-first is never a bad idea, anyways), and can also start conversations when worn in the ever-so-slightly wrong setting (see above). Below, however, are our picks, including Charli’s two favorites.

Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39 in Black
Coach

Bella, Charli, and Elle Fanning all co-sign this sleek yet spacious design.

$495
see on coach
Y Tote in Leather
Saint Laurent

Another Bella-and-Charli-approved number that leans into the Yves of YSL.

$3,600
see on ysl
Duomo Hobo Bag Large
Fabrique

This feels the most Chloé-girl ready out of all of them with its slim, torso-hugging silhouette and gold hardware.

$528
see on fabrique
Nellcôte Medium Shopping Bag in Grainy Calfskin
Valentino

Amelia Gray is fond of this schlepper, which comes pre-bohemian-ized.

$3,690
see on valentino
Fortune Cookie XL Leather Bag
MM6 Maison Margiela

A geometric offering for the slouch-averse.

$990
see on bergdorf goodman
Jackie 1961 Large Bag
Gucci

If it’s good enough for Charli (and Jackie O.), it’s good enough for us.

$4,100
see on gucci