Zoë Kravitz Created Eight New Shades of YSL Beauty Lipstick

Zoë Kravitz is back with another major YSL Beauty collaboration. Nearly a year after curating a set of YSL Beauty lipsticks inspired by her loved ones, and the Big Little Lies star has created eight new shades of Rouge Pur Couture lipsticks.

Available online now, the limited-edition lipsticks got their color inspiration from cities that personally shaped Kravitz. London, Los Angeles, New York City, and Paris are represented in the collection, and each city was given two shades of red. The variation in red hues are intended to create urban looks, romantic feelings, bold statements, and fun and flirty style.

When it comes to her red representation of London, Kravitz created No. 143 London Sky and No. 144 Shoreditch Walk, deep nudes with a red undertone. For LA, she created two burgundy reds, No. 149 Midnight LA and No. 150 Topanga Sunset and for New York City, she went with a pure red in No. 147 Brooklyn Baby and No. 148 NYC Jungle. Paris is represented with two romantic orange reds, No. 145 Lost in Marias and No. 146 Paris Stroll.

The Rogue Pur Couture lipstick is creamy in nature, and when applied, you should get long-lasting pigmented payoff. Along with its stunning color story and moisturizing formula, the lipstick comes in a dazzling square-shaped silver tube. See the collection for yourself, below.