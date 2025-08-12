One trusty relationship that will surely stand the test of time is A-listers and their Little Black Sunglasses. Hailey, Kylie, and Bella rarely, if ever, stray from their must-have rectangular and oval sunnies. But a new silhouette has entered the chat in 2025 (which we correctly called out), and one specific pair has captured the hearts of frequently snapped celebrities across the map: the Atlas, made by Thistles.

As ever, one of the first to wear them this year was Alexa Chung, who took Glastonbury by storm in a nanny cardigan, the Atlas in Black, and some checked wellies. Kaia Gerber is also a longtime Thistles fan and has regularly worn the style since late 2024. Shortly after Chung wore them, we spotted them on Tyla, Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski, all in the sold-out black shade (the brown and white versions are also seldom seen online). This falls right in line with the oversized, buggy look taking over as the ever-fickle accessories pendulum swings from itty-bitty nose-piece-style sunglasses to face-shrouding, bohemian-lite silhouettes.

Emily Ratajkowski Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Alexa Chung Instagram/@alexachung Tyla TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images Backgrid Jennifer Lawrence Backgrid Kaia Gerber Backgrid 1 / 6 INFO 1 / 6

But why this specific pair? The website describes the shape as “a combination of sleek and refined details creating a glamorous-yet-sporty effect.” The same could be said for Thistles’ other shapes, which are all created by Thistle Brown, a photographer, stylist, and creative director with deep ties in the fashion industry. He’s also the man behind Lorde’s Virgin creative direction and has also worked with Miley Cyrus, plus brands including Frame, Maryam Nassir Zadeh, and Eckhaus Latta.

The brand was an instant fashion-person hit (I’m hard-pressed to think of an editor who hasn’t posted a snap in one of the styles). That quickly helped the brand gain insider status, not without some help from customers like Chung and Gerber. The Atlas is almost a year old, but the world is finally ready for attention-grabbing, eye-bag-covering sunglasses that demand a second glance from passersby.

A recent restock went characteristically quickly, but the bone is still available. And there’s always next time.