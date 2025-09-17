NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Alex Consani seen at Rhode x Sephora event at The Twenty Two Hote...
17 Jackets For Your Early-Fall Styling Needs

Because every party girl loves a dress reveal.

by Kevin LeBlanc
Welcome to the First Fake Fall, also known as Fool’s Summer, where simply reading the temperature in the morning to gauge how to dress almost never works. 76 degrees can mean balmy and stifling or breezy and require more layers than you’re mentally ready for. It’s that in-between weather that gets you shivering at 10 a.m. and sweating by 1 p.m., so to prepare you for it, we took cues from the runways and new-arrivals sections on our favorite websites to provide a smattering of outerwear that is light and can also be thrown over your shoulder if a packed party gets your body heat going.

The Fall/Winter 2025 runways had lots of great jackets in this vein; the vibe was either cropped, short, and sweet, or billowing and drop-waisted. The preppy energy in the air has barn and Harrington jackets surging, while Saint Laurent is keeping the blouson, draped leather jacket vibe going over ballgowns. Everyone from Chloé to Alaïa also showed itty-bitty boleros for a more ladylike feel, and there was not a ton of color — a pop of red, naturally, is the way to go. We also picked up cues this week on the streets and in corners of crowded cocktails, from people like Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, and JT. Pair a jacket with jeans, throw it over a sheer top and maxi skirt, or a skin-tight midi dress with boots underneath. Below, our favorite options for when a 16-hour day requires stylistic flexibility.

Oversized Shacket in Plaid
H&M
$44
$54.99
see on h&m
D-Kurz Jacket
Diesel
$575
see on diesel
The Henderson Jacket
Ruadh
$1,200
see on moda operandi
Funnel-Neck Bomber Jacket
COS
$170
see on cos
Broken-in Barn Jacket in Bright Scarlet
J.Crew
$228
see on j.crew
Collarless Single Jacket
Recto
$495
see on recto
Ethan Denim Jacket
Aligne
$185
see on shopbop
Hazel Leather Jacket
Ducie
$1,330
see on farfetch
A-Line Funnel-Neck Jacket
& Other Stories
$189
see on & other stories
Boxy Collared Leather Jacket
COS
$590
see on cos
Denim Contour Jacket
Wardrobe.NYC
$750
see on wardrobe.nyc
Huddle Zip Sweater
Eckhaus Latta
$550
see on eckhaus latta
Belt Jacket
Gimaguas
$702
see on gimaguas
Zebra-Print Jacket
Mango
$49.99
$199.99
see on mango
Octavia Fitted Leather Jacket
Paloma Wool
$1,470
see on paloma wool
Ennis Jacket in Bone
Sandy Liang
$650
see on sandy liang
Jules Wool Gingham Bomber Jacket
Tibi
$995
see on tibi
