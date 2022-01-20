Rihanna’s Go-To Winter Look Includes A Bomber Jacket

As we settle into our 2022 wardrobes, it appears that Rihanna has picked the trusty bomber jacket as her must-have closet staple. The Fenty empress has been spotted wearing the winter outerwear item multiple times over the past few months, especially on her nights out.

Most recently, on Wednesday, Jan. 19, Rihanna was spotted leaving Carbone — her favorite restaurant spot as of late — with boyfriend and rapper A$AP Rocky in New York City. It seems like the duo opted for a more casual date night, as Rocky was seen in a green hoodie under a plaid flannel, paired with distressed jeans and white sneakers. By his side, Rihanna donned a head-to-toe leather ‘fit, including an oversized zip-up bomber jacket from Prada layered over a black T-shirt, leather trousers, and black cowboy boots.

Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Backgrid/PapCulture Backgrid/PapCulture

And while Rihanna has put the spotlight on the bomber jacket as of late, has it truly ever left our trend radar? The garment has always been a must-have outerwear piece over the decades, starting in the 1940s, when the flight jacket was first created for combat during wartime. Eventually, its functional design soon became an everyday piece for the working class, and by the ‘60s, the bomber jacket was an essential piece for many subcultures from British skinheads to the grunge and hip-hop scenes. Over the years, fashion brands have since reinterpreted the coveted style, including Rick Owens, Raf Simons, Helmut Lang, Vetements, Balenciaga, and many more.

From date nights at Carbone to business trips abroad, Rihanna has worn the coveted silhouette in a number of versions, including a quilted one and a military green colorway. With its function-meets-fashion silhouette, the bomber jacket has become a major wardrobe staple for many celebrities, and luckily for us, it’s extremely versatile. Best of all, it comes in an endless array of designs and embellishments, too, so you can easily find the bomber jacket that speaks to your own personal style.

As we reach the peak of winter weather, puffer jackets and long coats aren’t the only pieces you can wear out this season, so maybe you’d like to channel your inner Rihanna and choose a bomber jacket? Check out some similar styles inspired by RiRi’s latest outerwear choice, below.

