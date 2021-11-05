6 Winter Coat Trends To Take You Past Sweater Weather

Now that sweater weather is firmly underway, it’s time to shop for some outerwear to layer over your fall-through-winter knitwear looks. The season of near-freezing temps is all about statement styles and there are a few top winter coat trends worth your investment. We’ve broken them down into six shop-worthy categories: shearling, puffer, patchwork, patent leather, faux fur, and leopard print.

Shopping for a winter coat is a cautious balance between buying something trendy and investing in something you’ll want to wear all the time with the majority of your wardrobe. Not to mention, keeping warm is ideal, too, so be sure to pick a style that you can easily throw over a cozy ensemble.

Designers set the tone for this season’s must-have coats with supersized puffers, fun faux furs, and snug teddies. Some of the highlights include Chloé’s colorful patchwork coats, Miu Miu’s après-ski puffers, and Versace’s slick patent trench coats. While these may seem like extreme takes on winter dressing, more practical but stylishly inspired versions exist for your colder-climes wardrobe. Wear any of these trend-driven coats with your daytime denim and brogues or your evening dress and heels.

We’ve curated a careful list of winter coat trends that are worth the investment, below, for your shopping enjoyment.

2021 Winter Coat Trend No. 1: Shearling

Fuzzy, cozy coats are a guaranteed to be everywhere this winter in many iterations. Versions of shearling include the “shacket,” the teddy, and the shearling-trimmed jacket. Find it in a natural tone to wear with every look.

2021 Winter Coat Trend No. 2: Puffer

A perfect winter coat, puffers are being reinvented through new silhouettes and patterns for this season. Whether it be a floral print or a cropped shape, the puffer is always a good investment.

2021 Winter Coat Trend No. 3: Patchwork

The patchwork trend has a technicolor-dreamcoat feel that keeps outerwear fun and funky. Brands like Farm Rio and Sea are known for their patchwork prints and their outerwear doesn’t disappoint. Pair these coats over simpler pieces, like your denim or neutral-colored looks.

2021 Winter Coat Trend No. 4: Patent Leather

The oil-slick feel of patent leather is a cool and elevated way to top off your winter outfits. On the runway, this trend was shown by designers like Altuzarra and Versace, making them feel more high-end than Matrix. These sleek coats make for the ideal night-out coat, too.

2021 Winter Coat Trend No. 5: Faux Fur

The best winter coat to snuggle up with is an all-over faux fur. Go the maximal route with a patterned version or stick to a one-tone neutral. This coat can go with everything this winter, from your coffee-run sweatpants to your Friday-night mini dress.

2021 Winter Coat Trend No. 6: Leopard Print

Animal print coats are a mainstay of winter dressing and leopard is the easiest entry point. In a natural color palette, leopard coats can be worn with almost any shade. Browse options spanning a puffer, a faux fur, and a wool version, which only skim the surface of this versatile style.