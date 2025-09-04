If you got hit in the face with a dose of back-to-school fall anxiety, you’re not alone. (Whether or not you’ve been out of school for over a decade is besides the point.) Fall fashion and its ruthless social calendar are here, ready or not, and we have the endless campaigns and outfits to prove it. Hailey Bieber is in New York, along with a trunkload of Saint Laurent, and Venice Film Festival is winding down as stars settle before front rows in Paris and London call. Before all that, though, find a few items of note as we settle into September.

Dior Bets Big On Mikey Madison

After some shaky sartorial outings at Venice, Dior announced Mikey Madison as the first official ambassador under Jonathan Anderson’s reign. We were hoping for Greta Lee — she bounced around Venice in some compelling skirt suits — but no doubt both Ms. Lee and the Academy Award-winning actress for Anora will be sat front-row for Anderson’s debut womenswear show on Oct. 1.

David Sims

Is Anyone Surprised Saint Laurent Won The Venice Red Carpet?

Devon Lee Carlson and Chloë Sevigny looked sexy, fresh, irreverent, and damn good, both wearing black-lace numbers. Chloë won the week, though, for the bubble-skirt-biker-short combo and her inimitable energy.

Devon Lee Carlson Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloë Sevigny Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

They’re Also Winning In New York, c/o Hailey Bieber

The lip-tint legend is in the city to launch Rhode at Sephora, and is showing off how many heels she might’ve absconded with during her Fall 2025 campaign shoot for Saint Laurent. In the last two days alone, she’s worn the Babylone mules in ruched black, the Vendôme slingback pumps (also in black), the Romy mules in smooth black leather, and the highest of them all, the L’Entracte slingbacks in satin crepe (paired with an archival Donna Karan skirt suit for good measure). (She gets bonus points for the Phoebe Philo clutch, too.)

Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Here’s To You, Mr. Armani

Giorgio Armani, the man who modernized and changed the face of Italian fashion, died on Sep. 4 at 91 years old. Not only was his namesake brand a bastion of a bygone Milanese glamour, but Armani Privé looks were a surefire way to clinch an Oscar win and earn a spot on a best-dressed list. Everyone from Lady Gaga to Zendaya and Cate Blanchett tapped his subtle glamour for important events. His legacy will live on through the several brands under the company’s umbrella.

Pietro D'Aprano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Campaign Season Continues

Coach tapped Elle Fanning to pose gamely in some trees with the brand’s hero bags, alongside K-pop superstar Soyeon.

Elaine Constantine Elaine Constantine 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Over in Paris, Ludovic de Saint Sernin gave Amelia Gray full reign to embrace her inner dominatrix in scintillating, moody photos that show off her abs (and the season’s best bras).

Stuart Winecoff Stuart Winecoff 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Courrèges, meanwhile, released a campaign with no clothes or models: It features creative director Nicolas Di Felice’s favorite artwork by Dan Colen, Moments Like This Never Last. A simple white background with a burst of rainbow confetti provides a dose of optimism, calls back to the season’s runway show (festooned with said confetti), and supports Sky High Farm’s first Biennial, which features work by Colen.

Courtesy of Courrèges

In a moment of fashion kismet, Diesel and Saks Off 5th both brought models into the lineup for their Fall 2025 campaigns.