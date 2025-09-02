Hailey Bieber’s Fall DKNY Campaign Has Layering Ideas Galore

To say we’ve shut the door on summer early would be an understatement; the requisite late-summer photo dumps from celebs and friends alike hit our feeds over the long weekend and wrapped up what was a horny, short ‘n sweet, and SOTS-less season. Fall campaigns are rolling into our inboxes, and one in particular deserves its own attention and snaps: DKNY’s fresh offering, featuring none other than Hailey Bieber.

Mrs. Bieber’s fashion dominion expands to the high street with a surfeit of 60-degree-day-ready outfits as envisioned by the creative team at DKNY. It marks a new energy for the brand, who has previously called upon Kaia Gerber to front their campaigns, and aligns Bieber’s personal style with the offerings you’ll find in store. Indeed, the dark denim and knit polos featured feel like items plucked from Bieber’s street-style pictures. Where her Los Angeles style is mostly a tank and jeans, the DKNY version involves at least two layers, giving a realistic take on grab-and-go dressing for more inclement-weather moments. Key outerwear pieces like the leather jacket and plaid blazer (right in line with our forecast) sit atop breathable shirts for endless optimization throughout your sweaty commute or 12-hour day.

Beyond the outerwear, the denim shines here. Bieber is a true denim-head, promulgating the message of dark-wash and floor-sweeping true blues, and the fall collection offers doses of relaxed and more straight-leg pairs that can be dressed up and down at your whim. The expert styling by Clare Richardson smartly channels Bieber at her most casual, giving the photos a feeling of something you know, yet a desire to tap into the infinite possibilities an otherwise unassuming pair of low-rise jeans can bring. Otherwise, if you’ve hit your denim quota this year, the basic (complimentary) layering pieces can be combined in enough permutations to last until Christmas.

The Fall 2025 collection is now available on DKNY.com and in select retailers.