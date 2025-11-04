Just when you think Dua Lipa has done it all (podcast host, newsletter writer, book club leader, one-time Pilates instructor), the pop star always has another ace up her sleeve. This time, she’s stepping into the ring of celebrity skin care.

Created in partnership with luxury skin care brand Augustinus Bader, the “Dance The Night” singer announced the new product line, appropriately named DUA, on Nov. 4. “DUA powered by Augustinus Bader Science 💙 the secret is out!!!,” Lipa wrote on Instagram. “such a dream to launch my very own skincare line in collaboration with the best of the best, I'm so in LOVE with these formulations and the amazing TFC5™ technology that makes them so special, let the new journey begin!”

The collection (available now on the official DUA by AB website) includes three Lipa-approved products made with Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC5 technology: a cream-to-foam Balancing Cream Cleanser, the vitamin-rich Supercharged Glow Complex for fading dark spots and fine lines, and a daily moisturizing Renewal Cream that offers lasting hydration and improved elasticity. Together, the products promise to balance, activate, and renew the skin.

Before you balk at the prices, you should know Augustinus Bader’s products typically live within the $200 - $500 price point. By that standard, $40 for a moisturizer — and a glow like Lipa’s — is a steal.