We Can Actually Afford Dua Lipa's New Go-To Jewelry Brand

Having a case of “why are all my coats in storage” madness? You’re not alone. It’s suddenly time for outerwear and the like, including scarves, hats, and mittens... none of which we’re covering today in our fashion news roundup, but just some food for thought. Instead of the bundling basics, we’re talking covetable jeans, affordable jewels, and a phone case that will make your holiday-party snaps that much more alluring. Keep reading to see what our favorite brunettes got up to this week in the design and inspiration department.

Amelia Gray Has Really Cute Jeans

Frame was smart to tap Gray to create a 16-piece capsule that captures her model-off-duty look to a tee. Think: small tank tops, superbaggy jeans, sumptuous faux-fur outerwear, and matching separates that do the thinking for you. We’re grabbing the low-slung Detour in the indigo shade, and the studded Amelia belt to hold it up.

Dua Lipa’s New Favorite Jewelry Brand Is...

... Martha Calvo, a Miami-based jeweler that delivers on the no-holds-barred energy Dua brings with her maximalist, cutting-edge style. The two-loop chain Kylie earrings, in particular, have been on repeat — and come in at just $140. The other pieces she’s worn, including a few boisterous charm necklaces, are also affordable as far as jewelry goes, making a recreation of her South American style streak that much easier.

Consider Your Holiday-Party Accessorizing Sorted

Thanks to Reformation’s new line of jewelry designed in partnership with Clare Waight-Keller, that offers both doses of shine and more muted glamour that will take any slip dress or daring party number to new heights. Best of all, the pieces are crafted from recycled silver and 24-kt gold and clock in at just under $500. Happy shopping, ladies.

‘Tini Time, Anyone?

The newest bombshell to enter the Wildflower Cases villa is Ashtin Earle, who brought her love for a good ol’ dirty martini to a phone case that delivers on the late-night energy vermouth and olives bring.