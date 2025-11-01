Two types of people made the pilgrimage to Greenwich Village on Halloween night: those who wanted to watch the parade, and those who were lucky enough to snag an invite to NYLON’s Halloween party with Ivy Getty.

The event took place just beyond the parade route at People’s, with the blocked-off roads and never-ending lines of guardrails creating an extra barrier to entry. But pushing through the crowds was a small price to pay for a chance to party with the likes of Emira D’Spain, Francesca Scorsese, and a Princess Kida’d Getty.

Upon entry, you could either get your alcohol fill from the costumed cowboy handing out drinks, or head to the bar and grab your choice of -196 vodka seltzer (the Strawberry and Grapefruit flavors were uncontested fan faves) or a spooky specialty cocktail. Those in the mood for a beachy sip opted for the Casamigos Blanco-fueled Mothersucker, while the Poison Ivy’s mix of Casamigos Reposado, coffee, liqueur, espresso, and simple syrup offered party-goers a much-needed pick-me-up later in the night.

The carpeted dance floor saw a mix of generic costumes (your Harry Potter’s, your aliens, construction workers) and cleverly confusing head-scratchers like the anti-Sabrina Carpenter (“Tall n’ Sour”) and someone who could only be described as a human popcorn box. And for every angel, there were an equal number of devils to maintain the balance. As for the decor, the mirrored tables were tastefully adorned with “Bite Me” decals and fake vampire teeth, and the bar’s assortment of candles and roses could’ve well been plucked directly from a witch’s altar.

Behind an ominous black wreath stood Isan Elba, the DJ for the evening, who played everything from Britney Spears and Charli XCX to Ice Spice and Daddy Yankee (no “Thriller” or “Monster Mash” to be heard). The music was too loud to eavesdrop on neighboring conversations, but if we had to guess, it was probably an even split of spirited debates about who had the best costume and waxing poetic about how good the drinks were.

At 11:30 the lights were shut off, leaving guests to rely solely on the light radiating from the table candles and the accidentally-festive red Exit signs. Shortly after, the aforementioned cowboy servers began passing around French fries and pigs in a blanket — a big hit amongst the costumed crowd.

The parade may have been over, but the party was still getting started. The dance floor continued to welcome newcomers long past midnight, each outfit inspiring a wave of oohs and ahhs in approval.