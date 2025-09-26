We’re Taking Notes On Amelia Gray’s Milan Street Style

It’s officially fall, and while the weather is being wonky, we’re not waiting to swap out our coat closets and embrace the trappings of fall style. Amelia Gray is ready to meet the moment, and her street-style lesson via the streets of Milan have us excited to wear even bigger sunglasses than we previously thought possible. In more news outside the shows, however, designers are giving us a taste of what their visions look like in their freshly outfitted new seats at brands. Loewe and Gucci are making the case for horny-girl fall and cinema instead of runways, respectively. Keep scrolling to get a taste of the great reshuffle.

Loewe Carries On The Horny-Girl-Summer Torch

The teaser for the new creative direction under Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez — previously of their brand Proenza Schouler — shows off a light, fresh, and yes, horny, energy for the brand. Equally as fresh are the faces they cast, including Erin Kellyman and Orlando Norman. We will be sat for the runway show on Oct. 3.

Amelia Gray Stomps Around Milan In A Model-Off-Duty Masterclass

We love her pink-and-purple It-Girl bags, we especially love her outerwear selections, and we are also here for the slightly slimmer jean from Guess U.S.A. she wore with pointed-toe Western boots that signals maybe the puddling denim of it all is swinging its way back to something more form-fitting (notice how we didn’t say skinny?). The buggy sunnies take it all home.

Gucci Goes Camp (Again)

Demna’s first vision for the brand was naturally not just any runway show — it was a full-fledged 30-minute film, The Tiger, codirected by Spike Jonze and Halina Reijn. (There is also a lookbook too, for those looking to zoom in on the Speedos and sequin-encrusted gowns.) The film flexes his penchant for mixing cultural worlds as the very Italiano collection gets its debut on Demi Moore, Ed Norton, Alex Consani, and Kendall Jenner.

Wales Bonner & Stüssy Might Have The Best Collab Of The Year

Every single piece of the collection is instantly desirable, from the cashmere hoodies to the studded denim and the classic Wales Bonner collegiate double-breasted blazer. It’s surf, it’s prep, and it’s right on time to refresh your closet for fall.