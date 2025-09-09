Meadow Walker & Grace Burns Have A BFF Date For Re/Done

Starring in a photoshoot alongside your good Judy is a dream of many duo’s childhood, but often only realized by friends who happen to be supermodels. Vogue was smart to feature KenGi (Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid) on their most recent October cover, and something is in the double-trouble fashion air. We have a first look at Re/Done’s Fall/Winter campaign featuring two more gorgeous, 5-foot-11-inch models, friends (who could also be sisters) Meadow Walker and Grace Burns.

Re/Done is a Californian brand through and through, so it’s fitting they ascended into the Hollywood Hills to have Morgan Maher (someone very familiar with photographing It Girls) shoot the two girls on a best-friend date. The legendary John Lautner-designed Harpel House, a mid-century bastion of minimalism and warmth, was the ideal backdrop for the brand’s denim, which is generally longer and slightly slimmer this season (maybe it’s just their modelesque legs). The Slim Cig (no, not the Vogues you buy in France), The Marylou, and the brand’s first reversible denim-camo pair, The Rewind, are all effortful takes on jeans — something people may shy away from, but great denim should feel snug at first and take time to mold to the wearer over time.

Where the denim is slim-straight and curve-hugging, the ready-to-wear that accompanies it finds that California cool without feeling trite. The menswear-leaning cable knits and baby sweatshirts feel Old Hollywood in the best way, and their signature raglan and graphic T-shirts come pre-loved and sun-kissed. To make the collection feel like you’re shopping at the best stall at the Silver Lake Flea, they also have vintage moto jackets and 1960s Ray-Bans.

As if we needed more selling on the clothes, the campaign pushed us over the edge. Walker and Burns feel like two sisters rifling through their incredibly stylish dad’s treasure trove of denim and shirting. The photos were inspired by Burns’ By Grace Vol. 3, which includes photos of Walker, and their budding muse-photographer relationship makes them feel right at home with each other. The accompanying campaign video, premiering exclusively on NYLON, is like archival home footage of best friends left alone while their parents are away.

The Re/Done Fall/Winter 2025 collection is now available on shopredone.com, and in-store at Re/Done’s global flagships and select retail partners.