St. Vincent Made Her BBC Proms Debut In Goth-Rocker McQueen

There’s a reason why a white top and black bottom is forever stylish. Even though it’s devoid of color, the infinite possibilities and combinations between texture, fabric, and silhouette make it a stage classic. St. Vincent’s tour in support of her Grammy-winning album, All Born Screaming, has seen her slip into all manner of black-and-white dress. The signature white tube sock over a sheer black tight paired with a black heel perfectly encapsulates what makes Annie Clark endearing, quirky, and a bonafide rockstar. She added another notch on her lapel with her first-ever BBC Proms performance (orchestra-backed, no less) at the Royal Albert Hall in London (casual), and it was only right that McQueen dressed her for the night.

Seán McGirr’s take on her now-classic stage uniform involved a cinched black blazer, a boob-hugging poplin button-down, and a lacy, gothic-lite black miniskirt. Shoes were selected, an all-black bespoke Ernie Ball Music Man guitar (custom-made by her) was slung across her shoulder, and she hit London’s most historic stage to perform faves like “Los Ageless” and “New York” as part of the legendary BBC programming. Keep scrolling to see her mock-conducting and pre-crying preparation for the epic evening.

Jennifer McCord “Don’t you practice conducting?”

Jennifer McCord “McQueen and more McQueen.”

Jennifer McCord “We had a big tights budget on this tour.”

Jennifer McCord “A solid hang with my girl and makeup artist, Sarah Reygate.”

Jennifer McCord “Ready to cry this makeup off.”

Jennifer McCord “My normal carry-on.”

Jennifer McCord “A last look.”

Jennifer McCord “Did I mention the tights of tour?”

Jennifer McCord “Final accessories.”