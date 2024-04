Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that hit the web over the course of the week. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features 10 of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“II Most Wanted” - Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus Despite fan predicting there’d be a “Telephone” sequel on Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter, that didn’t happen. But we did get the second best thing: a sun-scorched duet with Miley Cyrus also about being outlaws on the run.

“Flea” - St. Vincent St. Vincent, backed by Foo Fighter’s Dave Grohl on drums, cracks her voice belting about being a “blood-thirsty” flea.

“Alter Ego” - Doechii, JT “Nah, nah, nah, hese hoes ain’t phasing me,” screeches Doechii on the hook of this deeply rave-y house-rap spectacular that also includes one of JT from City Girls’ best verses in a while.

“XXL” - Young Posse Rookie K-pop group YOUNG POSSE are setting themselves apart with a retro-rap sound that reminds of Seo Taiji and Boys.

“Docket” - Blondshell, Bully I only want songs about relationship f*ckups by alt-rock’s two best patron saints of the genre: Blondshell and Bully.

“H.O.T.” - Rico Nasty, Boys Noize Say goodbye to Rico Nasty’s punk screamo-rap era and hello to a new persona: slick, nonchalant bars over Boys Noize’s head-spinning ‘90s techno.

“Disappearing (feat. Magdalena Bay)” - Blu DeTiger Blu DeTiger came up by showing off her gnarly skills as a bassist, but now she’s proving she also the full package: a singer with a curious and groovy ear for pop meleodies.

“Bad Girl” - Liv.e Texan Liv.e usually makes songs that err on the side of sumptuous R&B, but here, she’s shed that to go full weirdo lo-fi punk. “I’m a bad girl!” she declares.

“Baby Bangs” - Snarls Fun fact: This is actually one of two songs released last week about baby bangs, the celeb-favorite hair trend this spring. Snarls has turned it into an emo punk track about narcissism — which works.

“Suavecito” - Reyna Tropical Listening to this Vitamin D-drenched cumbia sparkler by Mexican expat Reyna Tropical has me begging for 70-degree weather soon.