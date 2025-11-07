New Sneakers, Newer Chanel & Old Friends: The Week In Party Pictures

Daylight Savings Time might be kicking our mental and proverbial asses, but the extra hour of darkness just means 60 more minutes of doing your makeup in the dusk to better gauge how it’ll look come midnight with only candles lighting your contour. While many people deservedly took some R&R this week, the transition from exciting fall galas to holiday parties (everyone collectively tramples over Thanksgiving, which is fair) got a handful of our favorites out and about both in New York and in Los Angeles. In between a packed CFDA Fashion Awards and Grammy nominations, there were happenings that had their own manner of formal dress — and one excellent boot-sneaker launch party. Keep scrolling to get a dose of partying before you indulge yourself this weekend (or admire everyone’s stamina from the comfort of your couch).

Louboutin Rings In The Holiday Season...

... and it’s still the first week in November. We’ll let it slide, though, thanks in part to the festive decor at Bridges and the irresistibly decadent collection they celebrated that adorned the feet of host Ivy Getty, plus friends like Tefi and Lolo Zouai.

Ivy Getty Huy Luong Ian Jeffrey, Paige Powell, Christie Tyler Huy Luong Tefi Huy Luong LOLO ZOUAI, IVY GETTY, LAUREN FERN, DAVIS BURLESON Huy Luong

What’s Blue, Yellow & Black All Over?

The Miaou x adidas Originals collaboration, of course. The collection, whose campaign got its shining moment on Gabbriette and Devon Lee Carlson, was all over the shoulders and feet of Los Angeles cool girls like Harmony Tividad and Salem Mitchell at the launch party. The dinner & drinks to Bob’s Big Boy diner in Burbank sealed the deal: These sneaker-boots and track jackets were made for partying.

Devon Lee Carlson, Gabbriette, Alexia Elkaim Lea Garn Kim Petras Lea Garn Salem Mitchell Lea Garn Sophia Wilson, Harmony Tividad Lea Garn

The Academy Women’s Luncheon Was Another Chanel-Fest

The Chanel girls both old (Kristen Stewart) and new (Sarah Paulson, Riley Keough) piled into the Academy Museum to celebrate the Academy Gold Fellowship for Women, spotlighting emerging female filmmakers — and show off their double-C-emblazoned duds. Leslie Mann and her daughter Maude Apatow posed with Barbie Ferreira and Odessa A’zion, while directors Marlen Viñayo and Alina Simone walked away with this year’s fellowships.

Kristen Stewart Myles Hendrik Leslie Mann, Riley Keough, Kate Hudson Myles Hendrik Maude Apatow, Odessa A'Zion Myles Hendrik Barbie Ferreira, Zoey Deutch Myles Hendrik

Siedrés Comes Stateside In Style

The Spanish brand behind some of our favorite party dresses now has a handbag — and a presence in the United States that will very much help tariff-free shopping become a reality. Style icons of the city like Leah McCarthy and Chloe King gathered ‘round the metal-and-glass tables at WSA for a dinner of dancing, drinks, and celebrating Mamdani’s historic New York mayoral win.