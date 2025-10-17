Being Offline Is The Hottest Party Trend This Fall

Forget the life of a showgirl: The life of a well-read, well-dressed girl is way more exhausting — and way more fun. New York turned into a mini literary fest this week, with two equally compelling groups of well-to-do readers gathering to celebrate two books that deserve a spot on your nightstand (and you’ll actually get to these ones. Sorry, Middlemarch!) Indeed, the theme of the week’s gatherings was all about traditional media, whether through a zine or just good ol’ fashioned gabbing. Side hustles, lost jobs, and French icons were all on the table this week as people gathered to show off their latest fall outerwear acquisitions, stay warm with a glass of wine and caviar, and otherwise enjoy the last few weeks in New York when Zohran Mamdani is not our mayor. Keep scrolling to see the best photos of the bunch.

An It-Girl Book Launch To End All It-Girl Book Launches

Jane Birkin is the figure of much adulation, especially in the fashion space, and acclaimed journalist Marisa Meltzer’s new book, It Girl: The Life And Legacy Of Jane Birkin, is now on shelves everywhere. Vestiaire Collective hosted a trunkshow-cum-launch party where editors, It girls, and other notable authors gathered to dish on their favorite Birkin-ism and look at the exclusive edit of Jane Birkin-inspired pieces, now shoppable on Vestiaire Collective’s website.

Samina Virk, AnnaSophia Robb, Marisa Meltzer
Alexa Dark
Melanie Masarin, AnnaSophia Robb
Sarah Hoover

& Another Book Launch Of It-Girl Caliber

Laura Brown and Kristina O’Neill were both at the top of their game in the editorial space (Brown at InStyle, O’Neill at WSJ) when they got the boot. Like any savvy women in media, they turned a kick to the curb into fuel for more girlbossing, and thus cowrote All The Cool Girls Get Fired. Their roster of cool-girl friends, including Jenna Lyons, Julianne Moore, and Sophia Bush, turned up and toasted to the blonde duo’s new success story.

Laura Brown, Kristina O'Neill
Candace Bushnell, Kristina O'Neill
Jenna Lyons, Sarah Clary
Lily Rabe, Sophia Bush

Kelly Wearstler Is Hustling Harder Than Anyone

As if Wearstler wasn’t busy enough running a design empire, she launched Side Hustle, a curatorial physical-digital curation space and gallery that aims to connect as many disciplines in the art space as humanly possible. Case in point: The cocktail party to celebrate had a synchronized swimming performance; a debut of Again, Differently, Side Hustle’s first exhibition; and live music from Drew Byrd. The crowd was equally as genre-bending, with Tracee Ellis Ross, Logan Lerman, Eli Russell Linnetz, with more artists, musicians, and tastemakers in the mix.

Analuisa Corrigan, Logan Lerman
Kelly Wearstler, Tracee Ellis Ross
Eli Russell Linnetz
Countdown by Madeline Hollander

Agolde Keeps Fashion Offline (& Well-Fed)

The brand’s first Social Club event brought a fashionable set out on a Tuesday to People’s, where massive tins of caviar circulated and guests showed off the jeans brand’s covetable duds. There was no particular launch behind the gathering, just the desire to spark creative conversations and see what happens when minimal phone time and maximum wine corkage happen.