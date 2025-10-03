Soundcheck
The Best Non-‘Showgirl’ Tracks Released This Week
It’s good to have options.
Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features seven of our favorite emerging and established artists.
“All Of The Good” by Kali Uchis
Meditations on grief can seem so cliché — until you’re the one who’s actually grieving. Having recently experienced a loss myself, I found Uchis’ sweet perspective on the subject not only comforting, but a touchstone of strength as well.
“Second Best” by The Last Dinner Party
TLDP are so good at eliciting a sense of urgency that my nervous system cant’t tell the difference between being chased in the woods and listening to a song about hooking up with your ex on the down-low. Bravo.
“Azimuth” by Danny L Harle feat. Caroline Polachek
Caroline Polachek is in rare form on this pulsating house beat, yet she sounds so comfortable. And though it would be cool to see her explore this side on her next project, I love being reminded that she’s capable of making a club hit every couple of years.
“The Nightlife” by Honey Dijon feat. Chlöe
This one’s for the true club rats. Honey Dijon pays homage to ‘70s-era nightlife in NYC without sacrificing the forward-thinking sound we’ve come to expect from her, while Chlöe slides over the beat with ease and confidence. Putting these two together is like creative dynamite, and I’d love to see more from them in the future.
“The Coward Forgets His Nightmare” by Chanel Beads
The lyrics are so devastating, they speak for themself: “When you're out there running with the wings on your feet / Thought the music would save you, I wish it saved me / I pray the world still has mercy, and you still love me / I thought I saw you smiling in all my memories.”
“Disarray” by Lianne La Havas
Taking pleasure in our own misery is something we can all relate to, but not everyone is willing to speak as candidly about it as La Havas does here. Sure, our therapists aren’t always going to hit the mark, but when everyone around us is trying to tell us the same thing, at some point we have to consider that maybe we’re the problem after all.
“Shop Boy” by Say She She
Now this is how you do disco. The simple lyrics really allow the glitzy, psychedelic grooves to shine, and the pristine harmonies instantly take up residency in your brain.