Kali Uchis & Ravyn Lenae Lend A Shoulder To Cry On

Every week, we bring you SOUNDCHECK — your destination for the best new music that just hit the web. Because you should always be prepared when someone passes you that AUX cord. This week's roundup features seven of our favorite emerging and established artists.

“Cry About It!” by Kali Uchis feat. Ravyn Lenae Never thought I’d hear Spanish sung over a doo-wop beat, and I certainly never thought I’d love it as much as I do. — Jillian Giandurco, editorial associate

“Unconditional” by JADE Jade backs up her five-for-five singles run with an equally maximalist, diverse, and dance-floor-ready B-side. This dance-cry banger pays homage to her inspirations (Kylie, Robyn) while also being totally Jade. — Kevin LeBlanc, style editor

“Mr. Mountebank” by Djo Close enough — welcome back Charli (at least in autotune usage). The lyrics are oblique, but the new sound makes for a bop. — Chelsea Peng, managing editor

“Jaime” by King Princess A short track that leaves you wanting more. The urgency in King Princess’ voice really sold me on this one. — Giandurco

“CANNIBALISM!” by Slayyyter This is exactly the pop lane she should be in: brash, trashy, infectiously loud, and f*cking irresistible. The stunning video will also surely make the rounds at many Gay-Guy Music-Video Nights this weekend. — LeBlanc

“Something Like This” by Cil OK church! I, too, have been waiting for something like this, aka an exciting new pop girl who will definitely have me saying “I was there at the very beginning” in a few years’ time. — Giandurco