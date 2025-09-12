A Makeout-Friendly Lip Idea From (Who Else?) Charli XCX

Today’s lesson plan includes color theory — and kissing.

Regarding the former, we have Kirsten Dunst’s Bordeaux lip against seafoam Valentino (which might also serve as interiors inspiration for a sitting room, perhaps, if any of us had those). A pink or nude would be fine here, but this combination skews fashion-y precisely because it’s not just “fine.” Another shining beacon of mouth-painting? Charli XCX’s smudgy-yet-somehow-still-perfectly-lined berry, which gave the impression that she’d been smooched at the Sacrifice party. You’ll have to zoom into the slightly smeary border yourself — is that a lighter liner on top to suggest neatness? — but maybe a magician (Nina Park) never reveals her tricks.

Rounding out the bunch are Julia Fox’s latest hair transformation, Selena Gomez’s full-of-secrets updo, and Mia Goth’s ad-spot-worthy shine. See those and all the rest of the best celebrity beauty looks of the week below.

FKA twigs’ Hair Headphones Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images I’m not even going to attempt to describe how one might accomplish this at home, but we can just admire the artistry and the fun, especially for the VMAs.

Kirsten Dunst’s High-Contrast Lip VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Pantone ideas for your face (and your house): seafoam and Cabernet. The light/dark contrast works super well with Dunst’s coloring and is loads more interesting than, say, a snoozy nude.

Charli XCX’s Soft-Focus Lip This is now has been a Nina Park appreciation page. I’m not sure how Park managed to make it look like Charli and George had just snogged while maintaining the lip’s clear vermillion border, but that’s why she gets paid the big bucks. Chanel contract when?

Julia Fox’s Dark Dye Job Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images It’s not quite Vantablack, but it is dark — and, notably, what appears to be a single shade (kind of like Alexa’s). We’ll say it again: The lack of dimension is what makes it feel fresh.

Mia Goth’s Extreme Shine Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Extreme” doesn’t really describe anything else about her styling on this markedly demure press run, but wowza, that hair. Overall health is a major factor, but we know a gloss when we see one.