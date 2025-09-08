The Best Afterparty Looks From The 2025 VMAs

Celebrating a year of music without a definitive song of the summer and enough new artists to make anyone’s Spotify Release Radar overwhelmed is tough work, but the powers that be (namely, the executives at MTV) gave us something to chew on with a performance-packed Video Music Awards. To say nothing of the work stylists have done to get their clients — including Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, and Tate McRae — into custom looks for the red carpet, they also have the not-insignificant task of outfitting them for post-midnight soirées in New York City. Where the main event is for bespoke gowns and hitting their angles, the afterparty looks are for busting out a sexy party dress to celebrate, Moonman and cocktail in hand.

The performers and nominees, like Rosé, Ariana Grande, and Sombr will hopefully not treat this Sunday as a school night and hit up any number of parties thrown downtown, and we’re rounding up all the looks here. Will Mariah Carey dare to step out after receiving her Video Vanguard Award? Can KATSEYE keep up the bra-forward energy they gave on the carpet and in their preshow performances? Time, and this handy roundup, will tell.

